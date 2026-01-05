TME Pharma provides update on its activities

Berlin, Germany, January 5, 2025, 08.00 CET – TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for cancer and eye diseases, announced today updates on its research and development activities and its potential investment strategies.

NOX-E36 developments

TME Pharma announces the initiation of a subsequent study for NOX-E36 and the simultaneous termination of its collaboration with the Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI) for the development of NOX-E36 for glaucoma filtration surgery, as previously announced on June 18, 2025. The end of this partnership is unrelated to the quality and potential of NOX-E36. TME Pharma is pleased to confirm its commitment to this program with the launch in January 2026 of studies to validate detection of NOX-E36 in a toxicologically relevant animal, which are the first of the studies necessary to enable local administration of NOX-E36 to patients undergoing glaucoma filtration surgery to continue advancing this promising program.

The costs of this initial study are limited, and by starting the study as planned, no further delays are necessary for follow-up studies. TME Pharma believes strongly in the potential of NOX-E36 and by starting this new program it will become easier to find a new partner to help further the research and development of this program either in collaboration with TME Pharma or through a carveout, sale, or joint venture for NOX-E36.

Fibrosis is a major contributor to glaucoma filtration surgery treatment failure and increased severity in several clinically important eye diseases with significant unmet needs, such as proliferative diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration. Collectively, these conditions affect approximately 30 million people in the US alone, with millions at risk of vision-threatening complications. This underscores the substantial market potential for innovative anti-fibrotic therapies like NOX-E36 and the interest in a future partnership for this program.

NOX-A12

TME Pharma continues its active discussions with potential partners for the NOX-A12 program. TME Pharma has kept the clinical trial for glioblastoma open so that it can be resumed as soon as a suitable partner is found. TME Pharma expects to be able to present a clear update and strategy to the market in the coming weeks.

Investment in Cryptocurrencies

On June 30, 2025, TME Pharma announced a new treasury policy to allow investment in higher-risk assets such as crypto-currency related investments. To date, no attractive opportunity has presented itself, and the Company has not invested in the crypto markets. TME Pharma has closed the year with approximately €2.0 million in cash-on-hand (as compared to €2.06 million as at June 30, 2025), reflecting a responsible treasury policy and strict cost control.

Investment in ‘GRDC’

On November 5, 2025, TME Pharma announced it had signed a non-binding LOI with a ‘German Resource Development Company’ (‘GRDC’). Discussions with this partner are still ongoing, and due diligence is underway. Only in the event that the discussions and due diligence are positive and the Company believes the transaction will create significant value, TME Pharma will submit it to the shareholders for approval.

"We have high expectations for NOX-36 and NOX-E12 and are currently considering all options. We would have liked to continue the collaboration with SERI, but we also see opportunities to develop the program with other partners. TME is pursuing alternatives and will inform the market as soon as there is concrete news about ongoing discussions about NOX-E36 and NOX-E12." said Diede van den Ouden, CEO. "Moreover, as previously announced, I'm enthusiastic about the additional activities we are considering. Our status of being a listed company, which is structured as an holding company, is still opening up new interesting opportunities. I emphasize again that we will only present potential partnerships to shareholders that we believe could create significant shareholder value. We will act responsibly and proposals will be presented to our shareholders for approval when necessary."

About TME Pharma

TME Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for cancer and eye diseases. The Company’s lead compounds have been designed to act on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking tumor protection barriers against the immune system and blocking tumor repair. The Company’s two lead assets are:

NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol, an anti-CXCL12 L-RNA aptamer), which is being studied (GLORIA Phase 1/2 clinical trial) in newly-diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy. The US FDA and the German BfArM have approved the design of a randomized Phase 2 trial in glioblastoma, and TME Pharma was awarded Fast Track Designation by the FDA for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for use in the treatment of the aggressive adult brain cancer, glioblastoma. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy had also previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe.





NOX-E36 (emapticap pegol, L-RNA aptamer inhibiting CCL2 and related chemokines), which is being evaluated in ophthalmic diseases with a high need for well-tolerated therapies with anti-fibrotic effect.





The Company, under the leadership of its new CEO, Diede van den Ouden, who joined in the June 2025, is currently undertaking a strategic restructuring with the goal of providing the financial resources to unlock the value of NOX-A12 and NOX-E36. These steps include:

Raising funds from alternative sources (€1.7 million raised in May 2025, including €500,000 from the new CEO)

Pursuing stable, cash-generating business opportunities to achieve positive operational cash flow for the Company

Leveraging tax loss carry forwards

Potential to gain exposure to digital assets via newly established crypto brokerage account

In parallel to its core biotechnology activities, the Company is exploring potential acquisitions and partnerships in stable, profitable businesses. These efforts are aimed at creating a fundamentally profitable corporate structure in which revenues from non-core activities will support and strengthen the further development of its patented drug candidates, which remain the company's flagship products, NOX-A12 and NOX-E36.

