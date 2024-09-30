Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches International CorEvitas Clinical Registry in Adolescent Atopic Dermatitis, a Chronic Skin Condition

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today announced the launch of the international CorEvitas Adolescent Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Registry, designed to study novel treatments for the most common inflammatory skin condition in adolescent patients.





The registry recently enrolled its first European Union patient, expanding its geographic footprint of enrollment beyond North America, where the first patient was enrolled in December 2023. The registry addresses a critical unmet need for real-world evidence and adolescent-specific developmental and safety data related to novel therapies for AD, and it complements the existing adult CorEvitas AD Registry launched in 2020. A patient or disease registry collects standardized information about a group of patients who share a condition or experience. The adolescent AD registry was launched under the scientific guidance of Jonathan Silverberg, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., professor of dermatology, The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences; and Eric Simpson, M.D., M.C.R., professor of dermatology, School of Medicine, Oregon Health & Science University, as scientific advisors to the registry.

AD is a chronic skin condition that primarily affects babies and children, usually first appearing between the ages of three and six months, and it may persist through adolescence. Also known as pediatric eczema, AD affects 10-30% of children worldwide. Additionally, patients with apparent resolution of AD during childhood can have a recurrence of symptoms during their teenage years. AD is an especially challenging condition to endure during adolescence because of the negative impact it can have on appearance at a time in life when the perceived value of self-image is especially high.

“While not often physically debilitating, adolescent AD can be psychologically harmful as its symptoms and appearance can adversely affect sleep, mood, self-esteem and interpersonal relationships – ultimately resulting in emotional issues at home, school and in social settings,” said Jeffrey Greenberg, M.D., chief medical officer, CorEvitas, part of the PPD™ clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific. “This new CorEvitas registry – our 11th independent registry – will allow the prospective evaluation of adolescent AD patients, enabling us to learn more about the disease and how to treat it, also helping reduce the emotional suffering patients can experience.”

The registry will collect detailed prospective data to enable evidence generation for comparative safety and effectiveness research aims, including in-depth evaluation of the evolution of comorbid medical conditions, as well as growth and maturation milestones. Granular, clinician-reported outcomes measures will be collected during registry visits, such as body surface area involvement and SCORing Atopic Dermatitis (SCORAD), along with patient-reported outcomes assessing symptom impact and quality of life.

CorEvitas services include proprietary autoimmune and inflammatory disease registries containing structured, regulatory-grade patient clinical data spanning 400 investigator sites and over 100,000 patients followed longitudinally. The CorEvitas independent registry model has been accepted by regulators for long-term post-authorization safety studies across a variety of disease indications.

To learn more about this study and the newly launched registry, request information at atopicderm@corevitas.com (U.S. and Canada) or atopicderm.adol@corevitas.com (E.U.).

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Contacts



Media Contact Information:

media@ppd.com