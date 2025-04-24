Thermo Fisher Scientific Invests to Enhance U.S. Innovation and Support Customers’ Manufacturing

Investment demonstrates confidence in America’s commitment to science and innovation

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, will invest an additional $2 billion in the United States over the next four years, strengthening American innovation, manufacturing and economic competitiveness across the life sciences sector.

As one of the largest manufacturers of medicines in the world, Thermo Fisher enables biopharma companies to develop and produce their medicines in America. These additional investments to the company’s American manufacturing capacity support a resilient U.S. healthcare supply chain and will have a strong multiplier effect across the American economy.

The $2 billion investment over the next four years includes:

$1.5 billion in capital expenditures to enhance and expand U.S. manufacturing operations

Complemented by $500 million in R&D focused on high-impact innovation

“Thermo Fisher’s commitment to U.S. manufacturing reflects our confidence that America will continue to lead the world in science and innovation. Thermo Fisher is proud to serve as a growth engine for the American economy,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. “By expanding our U.S. operations, we ensure that life-saving medicines and therapies will continue to be developed and produced in America for decades to come.”

This investment builds on Thermo Fisher’s industry-leading foundation in U.S. manufacturing and innovation. The company has 64 U.S. manufacturing operations, located in 37 states, making analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics and life sciences solutions, as well as providing contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical innovators.

Since 2017, Thermo Fisher has more than doubled in size—from $21 billion in revenue and 28,000 U.S. employees to $43 billion in revenue and more than 50,000 U.S. employees today. The company also invests $1 billion annually in R&D in the U.S. Over the next four years, the company will continue to expand its impact in the U.S. by creating high-paying jobs, adding manufacturing and lab services capacity, and investing in research and development.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

