The Top 10 Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey, Ranked by Clinical Standards

Photo Credit: Cosmedica Clinic

Turkey performs more hair transplants than any country, but clinic quality varies widely. This review uses clinical and logistical criteria to identify the top ten providers for international patients.

The Selection Problem

Hair transplants in Turkey are becoming increasingly popular, but there are thousands of clinics, ranging from reputable centers to unlicensed facilities without surgeons. For international patients, the challenge is knowing which clinics are worth traveling to.

Turkey welcomes 1 million medical tourists a year, with hair restoration among the most requested. Istanbul anchors a global hair transplant market, projected to exceed $30 billion by 2031. Yet rapid growth brings variable quality. This guide uses clear criteria to identify 10 clinics that meet the standards international patients expect.