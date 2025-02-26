The global DNA diagnostics market size was US$ 11.18 billion in 2024

The DNA diagnostics market is expanding at a rapid pace due to rising government initiatives, regulatory support, and technological advances. Moreover, the increasing awareness of early diagnosis contributes to market growth.

Market Overview

DNA diagnostics refers to the testing method that can identify the risk of developing a particular disease and the progression of hereditary disorders. A DNA test (genetic test) is used to analyze mutations in a gene, chromosome, or protein. These mutations can indicate whether there is a genetic disorder. This test is increasingly used in cancer diagnostics. If the test determines a mutation, this means there is an increased risk of developing a certain type of cancer. DNA tests such as DNA fingerprinting, DNA profile creation, and DNA typing are used for identity testing. The DNA diagnostics market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising advances in diagnostic techniques. The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders worldwide further contributes to market expansion.

Major Trends in the DNA Diagnostics Market

Advancements in Technology:

Advancements in sequencing technologies led to the development of rapid and accurate diagnostic tools. Innovations such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) increases the speed and accuracy of diagnostic tests. NGS is a powerful tool used in genomic research. NGS can simultaneously arrange millions of DNA fragments and provide detailed information on genome structure, genetic variation, genetic activity, and changes in genetic behavior.

Rising Prevalence of Genetic Diseases:

The burden of genetic disorders is increasing worldwide. According to the report published by Britannica in February 2025, about 30% of all postnatal infant mortality in developed countries is due to genetic disease; 30% of pediatric and 10% of adult hospital admissions can be traced to a predominantly genetic cause. This, in turn, boosts the demand for DNA testing, as it helps in the early detection of genetic diseases, reducing the risk of adverse effects and allowing healthcare providers to make timely decisions.

Growing Awareness:

As people and healthcare professionals become more aware of the importance and benefits of DNA-based tests, the adoption of DNA diagnostics increases. DNA diagnostics play a crucial role in understanding genetic changes that cause genetic diseases. In addition, the rising demand for personalized medicines contributes to market growth. Personalized medicine approach tailors treatment based on individual genetic profiling, requiring DNA diagnostics.

Increasing Government and Regulatory Support:

Governments worldwide are investing heavily to boost the development of DNA-based tests. This further leads to innovations in the field and makes DNA tests more accessible. In addition, rising approvals for DNA tests from regulatory bodies contribute to market expansion.

• In September 2023, the U.S. FDA granted de novo marketing authorization for the Invitae Common Hereditary Cancers Panel, a DNA-based test that can help detect hundreds of genetic variants associated with an elevated risk of developing certain cancers.

Insights from Key Regions

North America’s Sustained Dominance in the DNA Diagnostics Market: What till 2034?

North America dominated the market with the largest share in 2024 and is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years. This is mainly due to the increased burden of chronic diseases, particularly cancer. As the number of cases continues to rise, so does the need for molecular diagnostic solutions. The region’s advanced healthcare system further supports the development of DNA diagnostics.

The U.S. is a major contributor to the North American DNA diagnostics market. There is a rising prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases, boosting the demand for genetic testing. However, DNA diagnostics is an ideal solution as it predicts the risk of developing diseases such as certain types of cancer, heart disease, and various genetic diseases. The presence of well-established diagnostic facilities further supports the implementation of DNA diagnostics. The rising advancements in genomics further support market growth. As the genomics field progresses, genetic and genomic testing in U.S. clinics is becoming increasingly common.

Exploring the Role of Asia Pacific in the Market

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rising healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness about early disease detection. With the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for personalized medicine is increasing, significantly contributing to market growth. The rising government investments in genomic research further influences the market. NGS is revolutionizing genomic research and diagnosis. This high throughput technology allows the sequencing of whole genomes, providing a comprehensive view of genetic variation.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

The PCR-based diagnostics segment dominated the DNA diagnostics market in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased adoption of PCR-based tests due to their high sensitivity and accuracy. PCR-based tests are cheaper than traditional testing methods. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology allows scientists to copy and amplify DNA samples for faster research.

On the other hand, the NGS-based diagnostics segment is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the coming years. NGS-based testing is widely preferred for its ability to screen more samples rapidly. This advanced method analyzes multiple genes in a single assay, reducing the need for multiple assays and further reducing operational costs.

By Application

The cancer genetics test segment dominated the market in 2024. DNA determines cell structure, function, and behavior to better understand cancer. DNA diagnostics provide doctors with detailed insights into genetic changes during diagnosis to confirm that a person has cancer. It also helps to predict outcomes (predictions) and plan treatments. The rise in the prevalence of cancer further contributes to segmental growth.

Competitive Landscape & Major Breakthroughs in the Market

The DNA diagnostics market continues to evolve rapidly, with 2024 witnessing significant advancements and a dynamic competitive landscape. Key players operating in the market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La-Roche, Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Siemens Healthineers, and Qiagen.

Recent Developments

• In February 2025, Metropolis Healthcare entered into a collaboration with Roche Diagnostics India to introduce self-sampling human papillomavirus (HPV) DNA test for cervical cancer screening in India.

• In November 2024, ProPhase Labs, Inc., a next-generation biotech, genomics, and diagnostics company, announced the launch of DNA Complete, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, offering a groundbreaking direct-to-consumer DNA test that sequences virtually 100% of a customer’s genome.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology

• PCR-Based Diagnostics

• NGS-Based Diagnostics

• In-Situ Hybridization

• Microarrays-Based Diagnostics

By Application

• Cancer Genetics Tests

• Newborn Genetic Screening

• Infectious Diseases DNA Testing

• HBV Diagnostic

• TB Diagnostic

• CT/NG Diagnostic

• HPV Diagnostic

• MRSA Diagnostic

• Others

• Preimplantation & Reproductive Diagnosis

• Non-Infectious Diseases DNA Testing

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• CNS & PNS Related

• Skeletal, Connective, Ectodermal & Dermal DNA Testing

• Lung, Kidney, Liver & GT Related

• Sensory Diseases

• Prenatal DNA Carrier Screening

• Pharmacogenomics/Drug Metabolism

• Hematology & Immunology/Identity Diagnostics & Forensics

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

