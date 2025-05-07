The American Diabetes Association Names Scientific Leader and Innovator, Rita Rastogi Kalyani, MD, MHS, as Chief Scientific and Medical Officer to Build Upon Its Strength in Diabetes and Obesity Care

Dr. Kalyani will join the organization on August 11

ARLINGTON, Va., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) announced the appointment of Rita Rastogi Kalyani, MD, MHS, as its new chief scientific and medical officer, effective August 11.

"Dr. Kalyani's appointment marks a bold and exciting step forward for the ADA," said ADA CEO Charles "Chuck" Henderson .

Following a rigorous national search, Dr. Kalyani was selected for her distinguished scientific leadership, unwavering commitment to improving health outcomes, and vision for advancing the ADA's mission to prevent and cure diabetes and improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes and living with overweight.

Dr. Kalyani is no stranger to the ADA where she has volunteered for two decades; she is currently serving on the ADA's board of directors as president of medicine & science. For nearly 15 years, Dr. Kalyani has been on faculty in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine where she is currently a professor of medicine. Her commitment to extraordinary diabetes care is exemplified by her leadership of several successful programs in diabetes research, clinical practice, and education on a national and international level.

As a clinician-scientist, Dr. Kalyani has conducted epidemiological and patient-oriented research that has led to fundamental discoveries regarding the development of skeletal muscle loss, physical disability, and frailty in diabetes. She has also spearheaded studies investigating sex differences in cardiovascular disease and diabetes which have influenced primary prevention guidelines. Dr. Kalyani has served as a principal investigator on National Institutes of Health-funded grants and on investigator teams bringing in more than $30 million in funding. She has over 175 peer-reviewed publications, including a solo authored clinical practice review in the New England Journal of Medicine on contemporary treatments for type 2 diabetes (2021).

Dr. Kalyani founded and has served as director of the Diabetes Management Service for the state-of-the-art Total Pancreatectomy Islet Auto Transplant program at Johns Hopkins which has a clinical referral base from across the U.S. and internationally. She has led statewide diabetes initiatives in Maryland, steered international diabetes collaborations across the Caribbean, Middle East, and Asia, and received major recognition, including the Endocrine Society's Laureate Award for Outstanding Public Service.

She completed her bachelor's degree in neurobiology at Harvard College. She received her medical degree from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where she also completed a residency in internal medicine and fellowship in endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism. Dr. Kalyani completed a Master of Health Science in clinical investigation from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Strategic Healthcare Leadership Program at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School.

The ADA extends sincere gratitude to the members of the search committee for their time, insights, and commitment during this competitive process.

"I am excited to join Team ADA alongside our incredible staff," said Kalyani. "I look forward to building on the outstanding work of the ADA to improve health outcomes for the diabetes and obesity communities."

