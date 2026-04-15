Terremoto Biosciences Closes $108 Million Series C Financing to Advance Selective AKT1-Inhibitors in Oncology and Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia

- Participating investors include RA Capital Management, Deep Track Capital, Osage University Partners (OUP), and BeOne Medicines, alongside existing investors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Terremoto Biosciences, a biotechnology company developing highly targeted, small molecule medicines, today announced the closing of a $108 million Series C financing round. The round includes new investors RA Capital Management, Deep Track Capital, Osage University Partners (OUP), and BeOne Medicines, and participation from existing investors OrbiMed, Third Rock Ventures, Novo Holdings, and Cormorant Asset Management.

“Proceeds from this financing enable us to advance our lead AKT1-selective inhibitor programs through Phase 1 clinical development for patients with cancer and rare diseases such as hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia,” said Charles Baum, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Terremoto. “We are grateful for the support from new and existing investors as we work to unlock the full potential of selective AKT1 inhibition and bring more effective and better tolerated treatment options to patients with significant unmet need.”

Terremoto’s lead oncology program, TER-2013, is currently in Phase 1 clinical development for solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in PIK3CA, AKT, or PTEN, which are implicated in a significant proportion of cancers, including more than half of patients with HR-positive breast cancer. The company is also advancing TER-4480, a program targeting hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT), a rare, inherited bleeding disorder characterized by abnormal blood vessel formation and significant morbidity, with currently no approved therapies. TER-4480 is expected to enter the clinic later this year.

AKT is a key regulatory protein implicated in driving disease progression in both cancer and HHT. Among the three structurally similar isoforms (AKT1, AKT2, AKT3), AKT1 has been shown in preclinical studies to be the predominant disease driver, while AKT2 is linked to adverse effects such as rash and dysregulation of glucose homeostasis. While there has been considerable advancement of other PI3K/AKT pathway inhibitors, the efficacy of these treatments has often been limited by toxicities – primarily due to PI3Kα or AKT2 inhibition. Using advanced medicinal chemistry capabilities, Terremoto has developed a novel class of AKT1-selective inhibitors to overcome these limitations, aiming to achieve deeper and more durable treatment response with an improved tolerability profile.

About Terremoto Biosciences

Terremoto Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating highly targeted, small molecule medicines with unmatched selectivity, potency and efficacy designed to deliver superior therapeutic benefit to patients. Terremoto is a private company supported by world-class investors and is based in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. More information is available at www.terremotobio.com.

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