Terray Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Biotechnology Leader Wendy Young, Ph.D.

LOS ANGELES, CA September 23, 2025 – Terray Therapeutics, a chemistry-first, AI-native biotechnology company, today announced the appointment of Wendy Young, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Terray integrates AI into every step of small molecule drug discovery, from leveraging Terray's proprietary dataset of over 10 billion ligand-protein interactions to late-stage multi-parameter optimization, all to design drugs for some of medicine's toughest challenges."Wendy is a pioneer in small molecule drug discovery, and I am honored to welcome her to our board and to work with her," said Jacob Berlin, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Terray Therapeutics. "Her extensive expertise in advancing drugs from the lab to the clinic and on to patients, and in building the organizational infrastructure needed for this growth, will be a huge accelerant as our internal partnered programs continue to move toward patients in need."Dr. Young is a distinguished biotechnology and pharma executive with more than 30 years of experience discovering and developing innovative medicines for patients. With an international reputation for drug discovery impacting human health, she has successfully advanced numerous molecules from basic research to Investigational New Drug (IND) filings and beyond in challenging disease areas.Previously, Dr. Young was Senior Vice President of Small Molecule Drug Discovery at Genentech, where she was an executive member of the R&D leadership team responsible for portfolio and technology management. Under Dr. Young's guidance at Genentech, over 25 clinical candidates were discovered and developed across numerous indications, including oncology, immunology, and neurology. Additionally, she led the Genentech/Roche BTK discovery program and co-invented fenebrutinib, which has been evaluated in several immunological conditions and is currently in Phase III trials for multiple sclerosis. Prior to Genentech, Dr. Young held leadership positions at Celera Genomics and Scios, a Johnson & Johnson company."I am thrilled to join the Terray Board of Directors at such an exciting time for the company," said Dr. Young. "The intersection of AI and drug discovery presents the opportunity to unlock new medicines and treatments for diseases that have defied traditional approaches for years. I'm excited to work with this talented team and support their mission of finding and developing de novo drugs for patients and their families."Dr. Young holds a Ph.D. in chemistry from Princeton University, and received her BA and Masters in Chemistry from Wake Forest. In addition to serving on Terray's board, Dr. Young is an Advisor with GV (Google Ventures) and serves as an advisor or board member for private and public companies in the biotechnology industry.About Terray TherapeuticsTerray is a chemistry-first, AI-native biotechnology company founded at the convergence point of machine intelligence, human intellect, and medicine. The company built its own dataset, designed its own hardware, and trained its own AI to turn impossible drug discovery challenges into inevitable small-molecule solutions that work. The result is an interconnected platform that enables deep collaboration in all areas—between AI and people, chemistry and biology, hardware and software, and data and design.