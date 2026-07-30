Tenon Medical, Inc. Sets Date for Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON)("Tenon" or the "Company"), a medical device company dedicated to transforming care for patients with certain sacro-pelvic disorders, today announced plans to release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 after market close on Thursday, August 13, 2026. The Company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results in further detail. The call will conclude with a Q&A session with its covering analysts.

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0792 International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8263 Webcast: TNON Conference Call



Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

An audio playback of the call will be available through August 27, 2026,on Tenon's Investor Relations website at http://ir.tenonmed.com/ or via telephone replay by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671(International). The access code will be 13761819.

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to transforming care for patients with certain sacro-pelvic disorders. Tenon was incorporated in the State of Delaware in 2012 and currently offers two systems to treat a diseased sacroiliac joint (the "SI Joint"). The Company has developed The Catamaran™ SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive approach to the SI Joint using a single, robust titanium implant. In August 2025, the Company acquired substantially allof the assets of SiVantage, Inc. and SIMPL Medical, LLC, including the SImmetry+® SI Joint Fusion System, which treats disorders of the SI Joint through a minimally invasive lateral access solution that incorporates well-established orthopedic fusion principles. Since the national launch of The Catamaran System in October 2022, Tenon is focused on three commercial opportunities: 1) primary SI Joint procedures, 2) revision procedures of failed SI Joint implants and 3) SI-Joint fusion adjunct to a spine fusion construct.

For more information, please visit www.tenonmed.com . Information on the Company's website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

The Tenon Medical logo shown above, and Catamaran®, PiSIF®, CAT PiSIF®, ETAD®, Posterior Inferior Sacroiliac Fusion®, CAT SIJ Fusion System®, Catamaran SIJ Fusion System®, Catamaran Inferior Posterior Fusion System®, Catamaran Transfixation Fusion System®, Catamaran Transfixation Fusion Device®, SImmetry® are registered trademarks of Tenon Medical, Inc. MAINSAILTM, and SImmetry+ are also trademarks of Tenon Medical, Inc.

IR Contact:

Shannon Devine

203-741-8811

MZ North America

tenon@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Tenon Medical, Inc.

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