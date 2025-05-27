Telo Genomics Receives New Client Tier under Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) -theora leader in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tests for human disease through the analysis of telomeres, is pleased to announce that it has entered a new client agreement with Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON).IPON supports Ontario-based enterprises in securing and expanding their intellectual property (IP) portfolios. Telo announced on November 19, 2024, that it was accepted into the program and was allowed access of up to $80,000 of reimbursement for its prospective IP costs in addition to benefits such as training, advisory services and special rates for innovation events.Telo has now qualified for a new 2Tier client designation. As a result, Telo now has access to IP funding of up to $100,000 per fiscal year, with a lifetime cap of $300,000.IPON has the potential to provide commercial benefits to Telo Genomics as it continues advancing its suite of prognostic assays for high-impact indications in Multiple Myeloma, Minimal Residual Disease (MRD), early-stage Alzheimer's disease, and prostate cancer. The funding and support from IPON will bolster Telo's efforts to scale its IP assets, enhance patent strategies, and attract global commercialization partners.Telo Genomics holds an IP patent portfolio of 23 patents and pending patent applications in Canada, US and Europe. The portfolio includes patents that govern its core 3D telomere technology TeloView, and disease/ application specific patents including hematological disorders, Alzheimer's disease and circulating tumor cells (liquid biopsy) technology. Twenty out of the twenty-three patents are fully granted."We are grateful for the support shown by Intellectual Property Ontario." said Guido Baechler, Telo's Executive Chairman. "We continue to align our technology development and our IP strategy to expand the TeloView portfolio and its value proposition. In 2025, we are expecting the national phase entry of our smoldering myeloma filings, protecting our flagship TeloViewSMM test until 2043."Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visitIntellectual Property Ontario (IPON) is a provincial agency that provides trusted IP support and services to enable Ontario businesses and researchers to innovate and grow. IPON works directly with innovators and postsecondary institutions to help them better understand how to protect and maximize the value of their IP, strengthen their capacity to grow and compete in the market, and advance the province's economic growth. For more information, visitGuido BaechlerExecutive Chairman416-673-8487MaRS Centre, South Tower101 College Street, Suite 200Toronto, ON, M5G 1L7To view the source version of this press release, please visit