Telo Genomics Corp. to File Statement of Defence and Counterclaim to Lawsuit Filed by Former President

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) -(the "" or "") has received a Statement of Claim filed by Sherif Louis, the former President of the Company, in the amount of approximately $530,000 for notice and bonuses that he claims are owed to him. Telo intends to file a statement of defence and counterclaim and vigorously defend the claim.Guido BaechlerExecutive Chairman647-477-9365MaRS Centre, South Tower101 College Street, Suite 200Toronto, ON, M5G 1L7