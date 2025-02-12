TECLens Secures $9.3 Million Series A Funding to Advance Its Non-Invasive Refractive Technology

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TECLens, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic medical device company, announced today it raised $9.3 million in a Series A round co-led by Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC Inc. and Yonjin Capital. Other investors include Rimonci Capital, and Sunmed Capital. The funding is allocated to support the clinical development of the company’s non-incisional refractive correction procedure that leverages corneal cross-linking (CXL) to reshape the cornea.





“We’re incredibly excited to garner investor support from both industry veterans and newcomers to the ophthalmology sector,” said Thomas Dunlap, CEO of TECLens. “This collective backing of our investors is a powerful endorsement of both our quantitative corneal cross-linking technology and our mission to deliver a non-invasive and cost-effective refractive treatment for millions of people with vision disorders. We’re honored by their support and view this as a strong validation of our innovative approach to addressing both refractive and therapeutic unmet needs in eye care.”

Traditional CXL uses riboflavin and ultraviolet light to strengthen the cornea. TECLens’ proprietary Quantitative Corneal Cross-Linking (qCXL™) is designed to deliver a pre-calculated pattern and dose of UV light based on a computational biomechanics model of each patient’s eye. The company’s proprietary CXLens® device comfortably delivers the UV light and treatment progression in real-time with an on-board ultrasound sensor to ensure adherence to the pre-plan, enhancing precision.

The CXLens® device, designed for use in the exam room, has been successfully demonstrated in eyes with keratoconus. TECLens is now advancing clinical studies for refractive correction, with a primary focus on presbyopia. Potential future applications include pediatric progressive myopia, low-order adult myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism.

“The TECLens qCXL™ technology has tremendous potential to improve access to care for some of the world’s most complex vision correction needs, including presbyopia, keratoconus, low-order myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism,” said Dr. Roy Chuck, Chairman, Department of Ophthalmology, Montefiore Einstein and a pioneer of the foundational technologies behind TECLens. “TECLens’ approach to refractive correction is attractive to both patients and physicians and creates exciting possibilities for the future of the refractive market.”

About TECLens, Inc.

TECLens is a clinical-stage ophthalmic medical device company, pioneering non-invasive, personalized corneal cross-linking technology (qCXL™) for vision correction. Our innovative CXLens® system uses patterned ultraviolet (UV) light to gently reshape the cornea with continuous biomechanical control. qCXL™ is designed to be a comfortable, safe, and effective alternative to traditional refractive surgeries. TECLens’ breakthrough technology aims to set a new standard in precision, accessibility, and patient experience—redefining vision correction with innovation that improves quality of life.

To learn more visit www.teclens.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts



Media Contact:

Silvana Guerci-Lena

silvana.guercilena@launchlabpartners.com