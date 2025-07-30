TauGen Files US Patent Application for Innovative Drug Candidates Targeting Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI

TauGen, LLC, a drug discovery and development company closely aligned with CereMark Pharma, the Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) diagnostic company, has announced the filing of a US patent application for an innovative platform of novel drug candidate molecules. The TauGen series of compounds represent a groundbreaking new class of planned therapeutics that target specific pathological processes linked to traumatic brain injuries (TBI), which commonly arise from contact sports, military service and training, and accidents.

These pioneering drug candidates focus on mitigating "downstream" pathological mechanisms of TBI, specifically targeting the unfolded protein response—a critical factor in secondary brain injury following a TBI. “Research has demonstrated that ER stress, characterized by the accumulation of unfolded and misfolded proteins in brain, plays a pivotal role in brain cell health and the progression of injury”, says Dr. Brandon Lucke-Wold, an Endovascular Fellow and researcher at the University of Florida, and a co-inventor of compounds and their use in this novel therapeutic pathway. “By targeting the mechanism of action that inhibits ER stress we believe this invention offers the potential to better manage the unfortunate situations that occur in association with TBI and potential therapeutic solutions for both acute and chronic management of TBI-associated neurodegeneration.”

“We are pleased to have developed this innovative series of compounds, which provide drug candidates specifically designed to target endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress pathways,” said Henry (Hank) Chilton, PharmD, CEO of TauGen and CereMark Pharma. “ER stress is a well-recognized contributor to secondary brain injury, and our work has been dedicated to creating unique compounds that address this critical mechanism. These drug candidates represent a significant step forward in creating management options for traumatic brain injuries, which constitute a major brain health challenge for many in their lives and careers.”

The patent application underscores TauGen’s commitment to advancing innovative therapies for TBI and related conditions. By expanding on existing research into ER stress and its role in secondary injury, TauGen aims to pave the way for new treatment paradigms that improve outcomes for individuals affected by traumatic brain injuries.

