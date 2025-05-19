Tap Native Launches Precision Bidding by NPI, Empowering Pharma Marketers to Reach HCPs at the Individual Level

Ramsey, NJ – May 19, 2025 – Tap Native, a leading healthcare-focused digital advertising platform, today announced the launch of its newcapability, a precision targeting feature that enables pharmaceutical advertisers to assign custom cost-per-click (CPC) bids to individual healthcare professionals (HCPs) using their National Provider Identifier (NPI).

This new feature represents a shift away from legacy decile-based targeting models, which broadly group providers by prescribing volume. With Bid by NPI, marketers can now strategically prioritize physicians and other HCPs based on specialty, historical engagement, therapeutic alignment, or other campaign-specific attributes—maximizing budget efficiency and ROI.

“By allowing marketers to bid by NPI, we’re giving them a tool to align their investments directly with their goals,” said RJ Lewis, Co-Founder of Tap Native. “Every healthcare professional has a unique value to each brand. Our platform now reflects that reality.”

Tap Native’s authenticated HCP reach already spans more than 82% of U.S.-based healthcare providers across a wide range of digital properties. With this new targeting precision, brands can reach their highest-priority audiences more effectively, with real-time control over how and where ad spend is allocated.

“This bidding feature gives advertisers more power to connect meaningfully with their most important audiences,” said Rafael Cosentino, Vice President of Business Development at Tap Native. “We’re excited to bring greater efficiency and accountability to the healthcare advertising landscape.”

The introduction of NPI-level bidding aligns with the industry's broader transition toward data-driven strategies that emphasize measurable performance and person-level engagement. It also supports publishers by improving campaign effectiveness and engagement rates.

As healthcare marketers continue to seek greater transparency and value from their advertising investments, tools like Bid by NPI offer a future-ready approach to reaching the right providers at the right moment, with maximum relevance.

About Tap Native

Tap Native is a performance-driven digital advertising platform purpose-built for healthcare. The company connects health brands with authenticated healthcare professionals and engaged consumer audiences across high-quality publisher environments. Tap Native enables advanced targeting, contextual placements, and real-time optimization to deliver measurable outcomes for advertisers.