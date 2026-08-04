Tampa General Hospital Prepares to Deploy First-in-the-Nation Whole Blood Drone Delivery Program in Partnership With Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and Archer First Response Systems

Drone delivery will cut average blood transport times to under three minutes across a 70-square-mile coverage area in Hillsborough County.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) today announced the launch of the nation's first EMS-driven drone delivery program for pre-hospital whole blood delivery. The initiative will decrease the amount of time needed to deliver lifesaving blood directly to the scene of traumatic injuries, offering patients a better chance at survival.

The program, developed in partnership with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, University of South Florida (USF) Health Morsani College of Medicine, Florida Center for Emergency Medical Services (EMS), OneBlood and Archer First Response System's emergency drone logistics infrastructure positions Tampa Bay at the forefront of innovation in trauma and emergency medicine. When patients are hemorrhaging, every minute without blood drastically decreases chances of survival.

"As Florida's premiere academic health system and a world-class Level I trauma center, Tampa General offers patients in crisis the best chances at the best possible outcome. But we refuse to settle for the status quo, which is why we invest in the latest technologies and pursue innovative solutions to reach patients faster with the equipment and care they need," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General | Florida Health Sciences Center. "The adoption of drone technology positions Tampa General and our partners at the forefront of innovative, world-class care, improving both access and patient outcomes."

"The golden hour of trauma care has always started at the hospital door until now. This program puts whole blood directly into the hands of first responders before a patient ever reaches us, moving that critical window to the scene of the emergency itself. I'm grateful to our partners at Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, USF Health and OneBlood. Together with ArcherFRS, we're not just improving emergency response in Tampa Bay, we are redefining what is possible in trauma care nationwide." said Michele Moran, senior vice president for emergency services at Tampa General.

The emergency drone logistics systems and services are provided by Archer First Response Systems and operated by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. When a 9-1-1 call involves an incident with severe blood loss, dispatch will direct emergency responders to the scene who can simultaneously call for deployment of a drone equipped with whole blood. The two drone systems are expected to cover a combined 70-square-mile area, delivering the lifesaving blood to the scene in under three minutes on average. First responders can begin transfusions, if needed, immediately on scene, well before the patient arrives at the hospital.

"Our crews are often first at the scene of an accident. This program puts an essential, lifesaving resource directly in our hands at the scene, giving our first responders more tools to improve the chances of survival of a patient in crisis. It is a game changer for our first responders and, more importantly, for the families we serve," said Chief Todd Carnell, rescue division chief of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

"In traumas with hemorrhaging, every minute matters. Faster access to whole blood is a major predictor of a patient's likelihood of survival. By delivering whole blood faster and easier than ever, we are fundamentally changing what is possible for patient outcomes, and the landscape of innovation in emergency medicine as a whole," said Dr. Jason Wilson, chief of emergency medicine at Tampa General Hospital and founding chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with both TGH and Hillsborough County to bring this life saving capability to the area and contributing to decreased response times, improved outcomes, and more lives saved." said Gordon Folkes, CEO of Archer FRS.

The program will be implemented at two Hillsborough County Fire Rescue stations, Station 9 in the Faulkenburg/Sabal Park area and Station 37 in Riverview, which serve the areas of the county with the highest volume of penetrating trauma and hemorrhagic injuries. The intent of the program is to expand the capacity and coverage area over time, benefitting from the early data and findings from the pilot area program.

The technology is scheduled to come online in October 2026, subject to approval by the Hillsborough County Commission. The Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to convene on the matter on Sept. 2.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, Florida's premier academic health system, is a 1,530-bed not-for-profit network of hospital and outpatient services spanning Florida. As the only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care center serving 23 counties, Tampa General delivers world-class care. The system's hospitals include Tampa General Hospital, Tampa General Rehabilitation Hospital, Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital, all in Tampa; Tampa General Brooksville, Tampa General Spring Hill and Tampa General Crystal River. Tampa General is the highest-ranked hospital in Tampa Bay in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Hospitals, with six medical specialties ranking among the top 50 in the nation and five additional medical specialties ranked among the top 10% best hospital programs in the United States. As the first hospital in Florida to open a clinical command center for real-time situational awareness, the academic health system has elevated its digital care coordination center to the next level by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and its analytics platform across inpatient and outpatient care to ensure patients receive leading-edge care as quickly and safely as possible. Tampa General's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings — in the 2026 America’s Best Large Employers ranked as the Tampa Bay region's #1 employer in the health care category for the sixth year in a row, and among the top five in the state of Florida, in the 2025 Best Employers by State and the 2023 America’s Best Employers for Women.

Tampa General is the area's safety-net hospital, caring for anyone regardless of ability to pay; in fiscal year 2024, Tampa General provided a net community benefit of approximately $289.1 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is recognized as one of the leading adult solid organ transplant centers in the nation and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General transports critically injured or ill patients from surrounding counties to receive the advanced care their conditions require. Tampa General has a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General's footprint includes TGH North, which consists of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties; 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices; TGH Family Care Center Kennedy; two TGH outpatient centers; TGH Virtual Health; and 20 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care, powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Amanda Bevis



(202) 680-9262



amanda@redhillsfl.com

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SOURCE Tampa General Hospital