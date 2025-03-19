T45 LABS CLOSES OVERSUBSCRIBED $25M T45 FUND I TO ACCELERATE MILESTONE ACHIEVEMENTS FOR PORTFOLIO COMPANIES

Use of Funds to Advance Delivery of Breakthrough Cardiovascular Medical Devices To Large and Underserved Markets

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T45 Labs, a specialized medical technology innovation company focused on accelerating the development of cardiovascular solutions for large and underserved markets, today announced the successful close of its $25 million T45 Fund I. The oversubscribed fund demonstrates strong investor confidence in T45 Labs’ mission to deliver breakthrough cardiovascular technologies that drive meaningful advancements in patient care.

The Fund will advance and fuel development and clinical research programs for our growing portfolio of companies.

“We are thrilled to close T45 Fund I with the enthusiastic support of our investors as we continue to push the boundaries of cardiovascular innovation,” shared Marwan Berrada-Sounni, Managing Director of T45 Labs. “The Fund will advance and fuel development and clinical research programs for our growing portfolio of companies, allowing each to achieve critical milestones while located in our new state-of-the-art facility.”

Located in Silicon Valley, CA, in a 25,000-square-foot facility, T45 Labs efficiently manages each step of device development for its portfolio companies and collaborates closely with leading clinicians to rapidly develop, refine, and commercialize innovative devices. The funds have already been committed and will continue to be directed toward advancing the milestones of T45 Labs’ growing portfolio of cardiovascular medical device companies:

Advanced NanoTherapies

Vahaticor

NuevoSono

ReCava: Reducing the clinical burden for patients suffering from congestive heart failure

To learn more, please visit https://t45labs.com.

SOURCE T45 Labs