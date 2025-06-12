Synthetic Biology Market Size to Hit USD 80.70 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global synthetic biology market size was estimated at USD 16.35 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 80.70 billion by 2034, poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.31% from 2025 to 2034. Synthetic biology has a wide range of applications across various fields such as medicine, agriculture, biofuel production, renewable energy, bioremediation, biosensors, and Industrial biotechnology. Synthetic biology has main goals in medicine such as enhancing treatment, lowering challenges of infection, and testing environments.

Synthetic Biology Market Highlights:

· North America led the global market in 2024.

· Europe is projected to expand at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

· The oligonucleotide/oligo pools and synthetic DNA segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

· The xeno-nucleic acids segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

· The NGS technology segment captured the biggest market share in 2024.

· The genome editing technology segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

· The healthcare segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

· The non-healthcare segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

· The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

· The academic and research institutes segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Redesigning Biology: Market Overview and Emerging Opportunities

The synthetic biology market is growing rapidly due to it is synthetic biology is empowering the expansion of next-generation therapies, from bacteria that create drugs on demand to advanced gene-editing procedures that correct genetic disorders. Recent advances in synthetic biology have allowed the engineering of cells with genetic circuits to program cells with dynamic gene expression, novel biological behaviour, and logic control. This cellular engineering development provides an array of living sensors that discriminate among the cell states, produce a structured dose of therapeutic biomolecules, and function in different delivery platforms.

Synthetic Biology Sector-Wise Funding

Domain Funding Recent States Healthcare >$15billion mRNA vaccine Spikevax from Moderna, Januvia drug from Merck are on the market Food >$7 billion Alternative meat burgers from Impossible Foods have been launched in the market. Agri Tech >$2 billion Pivot Bio launched its biological nitrogen fertilizer ‘PROVEN’ in the market. Industrial Chemicals >$1 billion ‘Hyaline’ by Sumitomo Chemical and Zymogen, Celino, a high oleic oil from soybean by Calyx

Synthetic biology is a multidisciplinary sector of bioscience that focuses on living systems and organisms. It applies engineering principles to create novel biological devices, parts, and systems or to reshape present systems found in nature.

Rising Applications of Synthetic Biology in Vaccine Production: Market’s Largest Potential

Synthetic biology approaches are mainly used in vaccine production to raise the intracellular stability of vaccine RNAs, lower cytotoxicity, and improve the production of protein. These cell-free systems offer a platform for fast vaccine production.

“In January 2025, Esphera SynBio, a synthetic biology organization, announced the closing of a USD 2M seed financing round. The financing builds on the Company's advanced R&D activities, and proceeds are directed at the identification of an initial cancer vaccine clinical candidate and general corporate purposes.”

The applications of synthetic biology in vaccine research and development have the strength to accelerate the vaccine development procedure, also concurrently providing a theoretical foundation and practical care for the control and prevention of diseases.

Report Scope of Synthetic Biology Market

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 16.35 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 80.70 billion Growth rate CAGR of 17.31% from 2025 to 2034 Actual data 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Report updated April 2025 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, Technology, Application, End use, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MAE Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; UK; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Thailand; Brazil; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia, UAE; Kuwait Key companies profiled Bota Biosciences Inc., Codexis, Inc., Creative Biogene, CREATIVE ENZYMES, Enbiotix, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC), New England Biolabs, Eurofins Scientific, Novozymes, Pareto Bio, Inc., Scarab Genomics, LLC, Synthego, Synthetic Genomics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Synthetic Biology Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Analysis:

The oligonucleotide/oligo pools and synthetic DNA segment held the largest share of the synthetic biology market in 2024, as they enable high-throughput screening, construction of a well-organized library, and customized design of genes. Oligo pools as a cost-effective source of artificial DNA for affordable library construction in protein and metabolic engineering pathways. Synthetic biology enables the improved manipulation of genomes for the manufacture of new biological components or organisms.

On the other hand, the Xeno-nucleic acids (XNAs) segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as Xeno-nucleic acids provide numerous advantages for biotechnological applications and address some of the challenges of first-generation nucleic acid therapeutics. Xeno nucleic acids have the strength to replace DNA and RNA to present chosen features in the standing genome.

By Technology Analysis:

The genome editing technology segment held the largest share of the packaging testing market in 2024, as it is applied to modify and target genes related to the aging process, potentially delaying or reversing age-linked declines. The advantages of genome editing in biotech research comprise its efficiency, precision, and flexibility compared to outdated genetic manipulation approaches.

On the other hand, the NGS (Next-Generation Sequencing) technology segment is expected to grow at a notable rate as NGS supports scientists’ fast sequencing and characterizing the systems. Next-generation sequencing is a transforming genomics technique that has altered the study and understanding of genetic data. It permits investigators to decode DNA at an extraordinary speed and scale, creating the opportunity for advanced healthcare discoveries.

By Application Analysis:

Healthcare applications dominate the synthetic biology market, as synthetic biology allows novel techniques for the treatment of metabolic disorders, immune diseases, and cancer. Developments of synthetic biology in pharmaceutical and medical sectors, including cell therapies and live bacterial diagnosis.

The non-healthcare segment is the fastest growing as synthetic biology can renovate crops' metabolic pathways and genetic data and includes microorganisms' application in the agriculture sector. This green manufacturing technology replaces outdated chemical synthesis and innovation in the production mode of farming chemicals, like pesticides.

By End Use Analysis:

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies dominate the end-use segment, as synthetic biology in medical and pharmaceutical fields, including cell therapies, bacterial live diagnosis and therapeutics, production of therapeutic chemicals, nanotechnology and nanomaterial applications and targeted gene engineering.

Academic and research institutes are growing rapidly, driven by synthetic biology indirectly benefits maintenance efforts by permitting the development of artificial substitutes for salable products usually sourced from agriculture.

By Regional Analysis:

Which Region Held Dominating Share in Synthetic Biology Market?

North America held the dominant share of the synthetic biology market in 2024 due to recent developments in genetic engineering and growing demand for sustainable healthcare solutions. Rising spending in private organizations, government assistance, and favorable regulations. Scientists in North America from many industries have formed and commercialized products using synthetic biology, which contributes to the growth of the market.

What to Expect from U.S. in the Upcoming Years for Synthetic Biology Sector?

The biotechnology and bioscience sector in the United States is observing an increase in innovation and growth, with numerous significant organizations making significant strides in different healthcare fields. The fastest-growing biotech companies in the US, such as Johnson & Johnson and Eli Lilly and Company, are at the forefront of precise biotech progress, which drives market growth.

· In August 2024, the U.S. National Science Foundation made five awards totaling $75 million to the creation of five biofoundries that will drive innovation, offer technologies and tools to scientists nationwide, and support advanced biotechnology, biology, and the wider science, technology, and engineering innovativeness.

· In January 2023, Colossal Biosciences, the world’s first de-extinction company, has announced an oversubscribed $150M Series B financing led by United States Innovative Technology Fund, with participation from Breyer Capital, WestRiver Group, Bob Nelsen, Animal Capital, Victor Vescovo, In-Q-Tel, Animoca Brands, Peak 6, BOLD Capital, and Jazz Ventures, among others.

Europe is expected to expand notably during the forecast period

In the Europe region, progressively increasing adopting synthetic biology to improve the manufacturing of chemicals, biofuels, and pharmaceuticals, contributing to sustainable manufacturing methods. In Europe, CRISPR/Cas9 technology has become the best-examined gene editing procedure in present years because of its simple design, affordable, high efficiency, and simple operating, drives the growth of the synthetic biology market.

· In September 2024, Abolis Biotechnologies, an organization specializing in industrial solutions using microorganisms, announced the closing of a €35 million financing round led by an international consortium of investors. This funding will drive the company’s expansion into global markets and hasten its research and development efforts to bring innovative microbiome and biomanufacturing solutions to the market.

Synthetic Biology Market Companies:

· Bota Biosciences Inc.

· Codexis, Inc.

· Creative Biogene.

· Creative Enzymes.

· Enbiotix, Inc.

· Illumina, Inc.

· Merck Kgaa (Sigma-Aldrich Co. Llc)

· New England Biolabs

· Eurofins Scientific

· Novozymes

· Pareto Bio, Inc.

· Scarab Genomics, LLC

· Synthego

· Synthetic Genomics Inc.

· Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

What is Going Around the Globe?

· In May 2025, Ribbon Bio GmbH, the DNA synthesis company, announced the launch of MiroSynth DNA, its first commercial product designed to meet the growing demand for complex and highly accurate synthetic DNA molecules.

· In January 2025, LanzaTech Global, Inc., the carbon recycling company converting waste carbon into sustainable chemicals, fuels, materials, and protein, announced its intent to form LanzaX, a business unit dedicated to its wholly owned synthetic biology platform. LanzaTech intends to spin out LanzaX from its core biorefining business as a joint venture with Tharsis Capital LLC in the coming months.

· In January 2024, Johnson & Johnson is set to acquired Ambrx, marking a significant move towards advancing the development of next-generation Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) to revolutionize cancer treatment. The acquisition, an all-cash merger valued at approximately $2.0 billion, goal to development targeted oncology therapeutics and transform oncology treatment.

· In December 2024, the ICGEB Regulatory Science Group completed a partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) on Synthetic Biology Policy Development. Collaboration with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to support the development of a new policy on synthetic biology concerning nature conservation has been completed by the ICGEB Regulatory Science Group.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the synthetic biology market

By Product

· Oligonucleotide/Oligo Pools and Synthetic DNA

· Enzymes

· Cloning Technologies Kits

· Xeno-Nucleic Acids

· Chassis Organism

By Technology

· NGS Technology

· PCR Technology

· Genome Editing Technology

· Bioprocessing Technology

· Other Technologies

By Application

· Healthcare

o Clinical

o Bio/Pharmaceuticals

o Diagnostics

o Non-Clinical

· Non-healthcare

o Biotech Crops

o Specialty Chemicals

o Bio-fuels

o Others

By End Use

· Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical companies

· Academic and Research Institutes

· Others

By Regional

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

