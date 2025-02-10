Synthetic Biology Market Size Poised to Surge $191.48 Bn in 2034 at 25.04% CAGR by 2034

According to Towards Healthcare evaluations, the synthetic biology market size was estimated at US$ 16.39 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach about US$ 191.48 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.04% from 2024 to 2034. The growth of the market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, ongoing technological advancements, and increasing investments in research and development activities.

Market Overview

Synthetic biology is similar to genetic engineering, which involves modifying DNA. The synthetic biology market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising advancements in genetic engineering and gene editing technologies. With the rising investments in biotechnology research, there has been a significant rise in the adoption of synthetic biology-based techniques due to increased awareness about their benefits and importance. The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) allocated nearly USD 2 billion for synthetic biology research, while other governments increased their investments in synthetic biology. Research funding from governments drives adoption rates of synthetic biology in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and biotechnology sectors.

Major Trends in the Synthetic Biology Market:

Rising Area of Application

The increasing use of synthetic biology in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and biofuels is a primary driver of the market. Engineered microbes are being developed to produce biofuels and sustainable chemicals, reducing reliance on fossil fuels. They are also used heavily in pharmaceutical and healthcare industries to develop new therapies, vaccines, and diagnostics tools.

Increasing Development of Novel Therapies

With the growing prevalence of various life-threatening diseases, there is a high demand for novel therapies. Thus, various healthcare organizations and governments are investing in synthetic biology to accelerate the development of new therapies and vaccines. According to the report published by the US International Trade Commission in 2023, various synthetic biology startups received USD 4.6 billion in investment during the first quarter of 2022, which is more than four times the amount from the first quarter of 2020.

Advancements in DNA Synthesis and Genome Editing Technologies

Innovations in CRISPR, TALENs, and next-generation sequencing (NGS) have accelerated the development of synthetic biology. These technologies allow for the precise modification of genetic materials. Accurate genetic alterations through these technologies accelerates the development of gene therapy and vaccines. The rising approval for CRISPR therapeutics further contributes to market growth since synthetic biology play a key role in improving delivery mechanisms of CRISPR. In 2023, the U.S. FDA approved several CRISPR-based therapies for rare genetic disorders, highlighting the increased adoption of synthetic biology. Additionally, artificial intelligence (AI) is pivotal in optimizing gene editing processes, enabling faster and more precise genetic modifications for therapeutic applications.

Growing Investments in Synthetic Biology Research

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), the European Commission, China’s Ministry of Science and Technology, and other government entities are actively funding synthetic biology research projects. Funding and collaborations between research firms help bring innovation to the field of synthetic biology. In August 2024, the U.S. National Science Foundation made five awards totaling US$ 75 million to support the creation of five foundries that will spur innovation, provide tools and technologies to researchers nationwide and help advance biotechnology, biology, and the broader science, technology, engineering, and mathematics enterprise.

Regional Insights

Increased Research Funding to Support North America’s Dominance

North America registered its dominance in the synthetic biology market in 2024 by capturing the largest share. This is mainly due to the presence of various leading research institutes and biotech companies, a well-established healthcare sector, and the availability of advanced healthcare technologies. The U.S. is leading the market in the region. Through the National Strategy for Synthetic Biology, the U.S. aims to build bio-based manufacturing capabilities in order to become a global leader in synthetic biology. Moreover, increased funding in R&D contributes to regional market growth. Strategic investments support innovation and progress in bioengineering.

Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-growing Region

The Asia Pacific synthetic biology market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The regional market growth is attributed to the rapid expansion of biotech and pharmaceutical companies, increasing collaborations between academic institutions and biotech firms, and the rising development of personalized medicines. Countries like China, India, and Japan are investing in genetic engineering to accelerate personalized medicine development. China launched its Synthetic Biology Industrialization Plan 2030 to transform its bioengineering position globally through investments in bio-manufacturing technologies and sustainable bio-based production. Bioengineering investments throughout India rise to achieve advanced biotechnology solutions that address healthcare requirements while improving agriculture businesses and sustaining the environment. The emerging partnership between government entities and private organizations across Asia Pacific lead to major synthetic biology breakthroughs, boosting the growth of the market.

Synthetic Biology Market Segmentation

By technology, the PCR technology segment led the market in 2024. This is mainly due to its increased adoption in gene amplification and analysis tasks. PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) technology remains central to synthetic biology applications because it supports gene editing procedures and diagnostic testing. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases further contributes to segmental growth since PCR technology is extensively used to test infectious diseases. On the other hand, the genome editing technology segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of CRISPR-Cas9, TALENs, and other genome editing tools for DNA synthesis. The rising investments in genome research also bolster the segment.

By product, the oligonucleotide/oligo pools and synthetic DNA segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024, as they serve fundamental roles in gene synthesis, molecular diagnostics, and synthetic biology. Gene editing and the creation of bespoke DNA sequences become feasible through these products because they deliver exact genetic modifications that support research and development in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and biotechnology.

By application, the healthcare segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Synthetic biology finds application in drug discovery and gene therapy. The increasing demand for novel therapies bolstered the segment.

By end-use, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment led the market in 2024, driven by the growing focus on drug discovery and biologics production. Various biotech firms use synthetic biology technologies to create advanced medical products with elevated precision capacity and better treatment outcomes.

Competitive Landscape

The synthetic biology market is witnessing heightened competition as numerous key players are focusing on strategic collaborations, product launches, and research & developments to bring innovations to the market. Prominent companies such as Agilent Technologies, Codexis, CHAIN Biotech, Eurofins Scientific, GenScript, Mammoth Biosciences, Novozymes, Pearl Bio, Poseida Therapeutics, Precigen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Twist Bioscience are making efforts to expand their footprints worldwide.

Recent Developments

• In January 2025, North Park University and Northwestern University are launching an internship program for North Park biotechnology majors. They will intern at Northwestern's Center for Synthetic Biology, working alongside world-renowned researchers in state-of-the-art facilities.

• In August 2024, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a global provider of genomics solutions, announced today the launch of Rapid Genes, a new product in its synthetic biology portfolio. These Rapid Genes are available in lengths ranging from 125 base pairs (bp) to 2000 bp and are ready-to-use, next-generation sequencing (NGS)-verified clonal genes. They can be shipped in as little as five business days. Priced at $0.15 USD per base pair, Rapid Genes are delivered in a plate format suitable for automated workflows.

• In January 2024, Rice University has established the Rice Synthetic Biology Institute to promote collaborative research in synthetic biology and its application in developing technologies that benefit society.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology

• PCR Technology

• Genome Editing Technology

• NGS Technology

• Bioprocessing Technology

• Other Technologies

By Product

• Oligonucleotide/Oligo pools and Synthetic DNA

• Enzymes

• Xeno-Nucleic Acids

• Cloning Technologies Kits

• Chassis Organism

By Application

• Healthcare

• Non-clinical

• Clinical

• Non-healthcare

• Specialty Chemicals

• Biotech Crops

• Bio-fuels

• Others

By End-Use

• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

• Academic & Government Research Institutes

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

