Syneron Bio Announces Strategic Collaboration with AstraZeneca

BEIJING, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syneron Bio, a cutting-edge oral macrocyclic peptide drug biotech company, announced today a strategic collaboration with the global biopharmaceutical leader AstraZeneca to develop potential first-in-class macrocyclic peptides for the treatment of chronic diseases. Under this collaboration, AstraZeneca will gain access to Syneron Bio’s innovative Synova™ platform, an intelligent and high-throughput macrocyclic peptide drug research and development platform, designed to support the advancements of research programmes exploring possible future treatments of chronic diseases, including rare, autoimmune, and metabolic disease.

Under the terms of the agreements, AstraZeneca will provide upfront payments and potential near-term milestone payments totaling $75 million and up to $3.4 billion in additional development and commercial milestones. In addition, tiered royalties will be paid based on global sales. AstraZeneca will also make an equity investment . As a result of this collaboration, Syneron Bio plans to expand its Beijing R&D center.

Dr. Frank Zhang, Founder and CEO of Syneron Bio, commented, “We are honored to partner with AstraZeneca. Interest in our Synova™ platform is incredibly inspiring and driven by the promising research and results we have already delivered. In the face of growing challenges posed by chronic diseases such as autoimmune and metabolic disorders, this collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing drug development.

About Syneron Bio:

Syneron Bio is a biotech company dedicated to the development of next-generation macrocyclic peptide therapeutics, employing its proprietary Synova™ platform. The company has built a robust pipeline targeting oncology and chronic diseases. With a team experienced in drug development and data science, Syneron Bio has completed multiple rounds of equity financing in less than three years, backed by multiple leading venture capital funds.

