Sucraid® (sacrosidase) Oral Solution. Free 4-Day Trial Now Available. The only FDA- approved therapy to treat CSID (Congenital Sucrase-Isomaltase Deficiency)

VERO BEACH, Fla., March 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QOL Medical, LLC, a ground-breaking rare disease pharmaceutical company, has announced Sucraid® (sacrosidase) Oral Solution has been shown to be 81% effective in treating patients with Congenital Sucrase-Isomaltase Deficiency (CSID) when used appropriately.1 Eligible patients can now try Sucraid® for free with a 4-day trial offer through their medical provider.

CSID is a rare genetic condition primarily diagnosed through clinical evaluation, requiring a thorough review of the patient’s medical history and symptoms. It is characterized by chronic symptoms triggered by the consumption of sucrose (sugar), including gas, bloating, diarrhea, and more.

Testing can support a CSID diagnosis, but it’s important to note that other factors may cause sucrose intolerance. False positives and false negatives can occur, making clinical evaluation crucial to ensure accurate diagnosis and effective treatment for this life altering condition.

Sucraid® is specifically designed to help patients with CSID by providing the enzyme sacrosidase, which aids in breaking down sucrose. When used by the right patients, Sucraid® offers significant relief, with clinical studies demonstrating an 81% effectiveness rate.1

How to Try Sucraid®

Healthcare providers can access a free 4-day trial of Sucraidto determine its suitability for their condition. This trial provides an opportunity to experience how Sucraidcan alleviate the symptoms of CSID and improve quality of life. Testing can assist with diagnosis, but CSID remains largely a clinical diagnosis.

For more information about Sucraid®, its benefits, or how to access the free 4-day trial, please visit

www.sucraid.com/4DayTrial .

1 Treem WR, McAdams L, Sandford L, Kastoff G, Justinich C, Hyams J. Sacrosidase therapy for congenital sucrase-isomaltase deficiency. J Pediatr Gastroenterol Nutr. 1999;28(2):137-142. doi:10.1097/00005176-199902000-00008

About CSID

People with CSID, commonly known as Sucrose (sugar) Intolerance, are unable to properly digest sucrose (table sugar), which is found in foods like ice cream, apples, cake, and corn. In adolescents and adults, CSID has been characterized by symptoms of bloating, gas, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and nausea, which overlap with common irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms. In infants, CSID classically presents as explosive watery diarrhea, failure to thrive, diaper rash, irritability, and acidic stools.

Indication

Sucraid® (sacrosidase) Oral Solution is indicated for the treatment of sucrase deficiency, which is part of congenital sucrase-isomaltase deficiency (CSID), in adult and pediatric patients 5 months of age and older.

Important Safety Information for Sucraid® (sacrosidase) Oral Solution

Tell your doctor if you are allergic to, have ever had a reaction to, or have ever had difficulty taking yeast, yeast products, papain, or glycerin (glycerol).

Sucraid ® may cause a serious allergic reaction. If you notice any swelling or have difficulty breathing, get emergency help right away.

may cause a serious allergic reaction. If you notice any swelling or have difficulty breathing, get emergency help right away. Sucraid ® does not break down some sugars that come from the digestion of starch. You may need to restrict the amount of starch in your diet. Your doctor will tell you if you should restrict starch in your diet.

does not break down some sugars that come from the digestion of starch. You may need to restrict the amount of starch in your diet. Your doctor will tell you if you should restrict starch in your diet. Tell your doctor if you have diabetes, as your blood glucose levels may change if you begin taking Sucraid ® . Your doctor will tell you if your diet or diabetes medicines need to be changed.

. Your doctor will tell you if your diet or diabetes medicines need to be changed. Some patients treated with Sucraid ® may have worse abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, or diarrhea. Constipation, difficulty sleeping, headache, nervousness, and dehydration have also occurred in patients treated with Sucraid ® . Check with your doctor if you notice these or other side effects.

may have worse abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, or diarrhea. Constipation, difficulty sleeping, headache, nervousness, and dehydration have also occurred in patients treated with Sucraid . Check with your doctor if you notice these or other side effects. Sucraid ® has not been tested to see if it works in patients with secondary (acquired) sucrase deficiency.

has not been tested to see if it works in patients with secondary (acquired) sucrase deficiency. NEVER HEAT SUCRAID ® OR PUT IT IN WARM OR HOT BEVERAGES OR INFANT FORMULA. Do not mix Sucraid ® with fruit juice or take it with fruit juice. Take Sucraid ® as prescribed by your doctor. Normally, half of the dose of Sucraid ® is taken just before a meal or snack and the other half is taken during the meal or snack.

Do not mix Sucraid with fruit juice or take it with fruit juice. Take Sucraid as prescribed by your doctor. Normally, half of the dose of Sucraid is taken just before a meal or snack and the other half is taken during the meal or snack. Sucraid® should be refrigerated at 36°F-46°F (2°C-8°C) and should be protected from heat and light; single-use containers can be removed from refrigeration and stored at 59°F-77°F (15°C-25°C) for up to 3 days (72 hours). Refer to Instructions for Use for full information on how to take Sucraid®.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.FDA.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Click here to read our full prescribing information Sucraid® PI .

About QOL Medical, LLC

QOL Medical is a specialty biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering rare solutions for rare diseases— driven by you. Founded in 2003, QOL Medical focuses on improving clinical outcomes and enhancing the quality of life for patients with rare diseases through the acquisition and commercialization of orphan and gastrointestinal products in underserved markets. Learn more at www.qolmed.com .

Sucraid® is a registered trademark of QOL Medical, LLC. All rights reserved.

