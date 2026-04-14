Stryker signs definitive agreement to acquire Amplitude Vascular Systems to add next-generation IVL technology to peripheral vascular portfolio

Portage, Michigan, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK), a global leader in medical technologies, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Amplitude Vascular Systems, Inc. (AVS), a privately held medical technology company developing a next-generation intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) platform designed to treat calcified peripheral arterial disease.

The acquisition will strengthen Stryker’s Peripheral Vascular (PV) portfolio by adding revascularization technology. Once cleared for use in applicable markets, the product will complement Stryker’s existing PV offerings and support the company’s strategy to expand its presence in arterial disease treatment.

“This acquisition represents an important step in advancing our vision to build a comprehensive peripheral vascular platform and address significant unmet clinical needs,” said Kevin Lobo, Chair and CEO, Stryker. “Combining this innovation with Stryker’s scale and clinical expertise, we believe we can help expand treatment options for physicians and improve care for patients with calcified peripheral arterial disease.”

AVS’ technology is designed to use pulsed CO₂-generated pressure waves uniformly delivered through an IVL balloon catheter, to fracture calcium and optimize luminal gain. The platform is designed to enhance catheter deliverability, treatment speed and therapy efficiency.

IVL is a fast-growing technology in cardiovascular intervention and is used to treat calcified peripheral and coronary lesions. It is expected to experience strong growth as physicians adopt IVL-based calcium modification in complex procedures.

This transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Stryker and AVS will continue to operate as separate entities and proceed with business as usual until the transaction closes.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

About Amplitude Vascular Systems (AVS)

Amplitude Vascular Systems (AVS) is a medical device company based in Boston, Mass., focused on treating severely calcified arterial disease. AVS is backed by global investors including BioStar Capital, Cue Growth Partners, and others. It was founded in 2017 by Hitinder Gurm, M.D., Interventional Cardiologist and Chief Clinical Officer at the University of Michigan, and Robert Chisena, Ph.D., Chief Technical Officer at AVS. More information is available at www.avspulse.com .

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com

For media inquiries:

Kim Montagnino, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer at 269-385-2600 or kim.montagnino@stryker.com