Spruce Biosciences Appoints Agnieszka Jurecka, M.D., Ph.D., MPH, as Vice President, Medical Affairs

Dr. Jurecka Brings Deep Enzyme Replacement Therapy and Rare Disease Experience to Lead Medical Affairs and Scientific Engagement Ahead of Potential U.S. FDA Approval of Tralesinidase Alfa Enzyme Replacement Therapy (TA-ERT) for the Treatment of Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B (MPS IIIB)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Agnieszka “AJ” Jurecka, M.D., Ph.D., MPH, as Vice President, Medical Affairs.

“We are delighted to welcome AJ to the Spruce executive team. She is a rare combination of practicing physician, scientist, and biopharmaceutical leader, with directly relevant enzyme replacement therapy and lysosomal storage disorder experience,” said Kirk Ways, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Spruce Biosciences. “With a potential U.S. approval anticipated next year, AJ gives us the medical affairs and scientific engagement leadership to establish disease awareness, build durable KOL relationships, and execute launch readiness for TA-ERT.”

Dr. Jurecka brings more than 20 years of clinical medicine and biopharmaceutical industry experience focused on rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, including lysosomal storage disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, and neurogenetic conditions, with deep expertise spanning enzyme replacement therapies, small molecules, and gene therapy. She has led global clinical development and medical affairs programs from pre-IND through late-stage and Phase IV, and has supported regulatory interactions with the FDA, EMA, and other global health authorities. Most recently, Dr. Jurecka has served as Chief Medical Officer to a seed-stage gene therapy company developing CNS-directed therapies for lysosomal gene defects, including CLN1 and CLN2. Previously, she served as Vice President, Clinical Development at CoA Therapeutics (a BridgeBio company), where she led global clinical development strategy for rare neurodegenerative and metabolic disease programs from pre-IND through Phase 1 and into pivotal trial planning. Earlier, Dr. Jurecka served as Senior Medical Director, Global Clinical Development at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, supporting development and medical affairs for the mucopolysaccharidosis type VII (MPS VII) enzyme replacement therapy program and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders. Earlier in her career, she held medical affairs leadership roles at Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Shire Pharmaceuticals (MPS II enzyme replacement therapy programs, including intrathecal ERT), Synageva BioPharma (lysosomal acid lipase deficiency ERT), and BioMarin Europe (Naglazyme for MPS VI). She is the author of more than 60 peer-reviewed publications in rare disease and lysosomal storage disorders. Dr. Jurecka earned her M.D., magna cum laude, from the Medical University of Silesia, her Ph.D. in Medicine from the Children’s Memorial Health Institute in Warsaw, Poland, and MPH from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

“Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B is a devastating disease, and TA-ERT has the potential to be the first disease-modifying therapy for the children and families affected by it,” said Dr. Jurecka. “Having spent much of my career in rare disease drug development and medical affairs across enzyme replacement therapies and lysosomal storage disorders, I am honored to join Spruce at this defining moment and to help build the medical and scientific foundation that will support TA-ERT through approval and launch.”

Inducement Award

In connection with Dr. Jurecka’s employment with Spruce, on June 22, 2026, Dr. Jurecka was granted restricted stock units (RSUs) for 3,800 shares of Spruce’s common stock. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the awards as inducements material to Dr. Jurecka’s entering into employment with the company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The RSUs will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on each anniversary of June 15, 2026, subject to Dr. Jurecka’s continued service relationship with Spruce Biosciences through the applicable vesting date. The award will be subject to the terms and conditions of the 2026 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreement covering the grant.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need. Spruce’s lead product candidate, tralesinidase alfa enzyme replacement therapy (TA-ERT), is in late-stage development for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type IIIB (MPS IIIB), or Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B, a devastating pediatric neurodegenerative disorder for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. TA-ERT has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA, as well as Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union. To learn more, visit www.sprucebio.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the impact of new management hires, the fulfillment of Spruce’s strategic business objectives, potential regulatory approval, commercial launch of TA-ERT, and TA-ERT’s potential to be the first disease-modifying treatment option for MPS IIIB. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “plan,” “will,” “believe,” “could,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Spruce’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Spruce’s business in general, the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic events, and the other risks described in Spruce’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Spruce undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

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Gilmartin Group

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