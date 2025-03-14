Spectrum Dynamics Medical Appoints Tomer Gabay as its New Chief Executive Officer

SARASOTA, Fla., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Dynamic Medical, a leading innovator in diagnostic imaging solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tomer Gabay as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective March 10, 2025.

We thank Gilad Yoeli for his significant accomplishments, leadership and dedication during his tenure as CEO and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

Tomer brings a wealth of experience in the field of medical imaging, as well as a proven track record of driving growth at Spectrum Dynamics for the last nine years while serving as the company’s CFO. With a passion for improving patient outcomes, we are confident that Tomer will lead Spectrum Dynamics to newer and greater heights as we build on our legacy of excellence and continue to serve as a global leader in cutting-edge medical imaging technology.

“Over the last nine years, Tomer has exhibited unparalleled dedication to the company,” said Tang Ke, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “His deep knowledge and understanding of the company and industry render him the right choice to lead the company in this next chapter.”

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the team into this next chapter of growth as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of our company,” said Tomer. “We recently concluded a successful round of fundraising and I am now particularly eager to build upon Spectrum Dynamics Medical’s history of innovation and the opportunities to continue to innovate in the Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging space.”

Spectrum Dynamics Medical remains committed to its customers and partners and is excited for the future and the opportunities ahead under Mr. Gabay’s leadership.

Media Contacts

Johann Fernando

, Ph.D.

Executive Vice President, Global Marketing

Spectrum Dynamics Medical

301 N. Cattlemen Road, Suite 301

Sarasota, Florida 34232

Johannf@spectrum-dynamics.com

http://www.spectrum-dynamics.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectrum-dynamics-medical-appoints-tomer-gabay-as-its-new-chief-executive-officer-302401346.html

SOURCE Spectrum Dynamics Medical, Inc