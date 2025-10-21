Sōlaria Biō Announces New Bone Health Breakthrough with Bondia™

Bondia™, a First-of-Its-Kind Synbiotic Medical Food, Launches on World Osteoporosis Day (October 20)

Landmark Clinical Results Show Bondia™ Improves Bone Density by 85%

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sōlaria Biō, a biotechnology company pioneering natural solutions for healthy aging, today launched Bondia™ , the first clinically proven solution for women to combat bone loss before osteoporosis. The launch coincides with World Osteoporosis Day, a global observance dedicated to raising awareness of bone health and the prevention of osteoporosis.

Bondia™ represents the first major innovation in bone health in 15 years, helping slow age-related bone loss that begins as early as age 35. Bondia™ has been clinically shown to slow bone loss in postmenopausal women, a group where nearly 70% experience bone decline and 1 in 2 suffer a fracture that can devastate independence and quality of life. Research indicates bone loss affects both women and men well before traditional screening which begins at age 65, leaving a critical 15–20 year gap for early intervention.

"Osteoporosis is a quiet epidemic that too many women only discover after a fracture," said Catherine Balsam-Schwaber, CEO, Sōlaria Biō. "The status quo treats it as inevitable; we don't. Today's launch confronts this silent crisis head-on with a proactive, science-driven approach that supports the body's natural bone-building pathways, fortifying women's strength from the inside out."

Bondia™, a medical food, works by addressing the inflammation that drives bone loss. By acting through the gut-bone axis, it helps calm inflammatory signals that accelerate bone breakdown. Particularly during menopause, declining estrogen levels disrupt the gut-immune balance and drive the inflammation that accelerates bone loss. Bondia™ supports the gut-bone-immune axis by strengthening the gut barrier, producing key compounds such as short chain fatty acids, calming inflammatory immune activity, and reducing the activation of cells (osteoclasts) that break down bone. This helps restore the balance between bone breakdown and bone growth, supporting stronger, healthier bones over time.

Unlike drugs or dietary supplements, medical foods are designed to provide targeted nutritional support for specific health conditions that can't be managed through diet alone—such as osteopenia. To qualify as a medical food, a product must meet FDA-defined criteria.

The groundbreaking results from the largest-ever probiotic medical food trial for bone health are now published in Osteoporosis International. The peer-reviewed study followed 286 postmenopausal women and found that daily consumption of Bondia™ significantly slowed bone loss compared to placebo in women with osteopenia or a BMI greater than/equal to 30.

"For decades, treatment options for bone loss have been limited, especially for women with early-stage bone density loss," said Susan Bukata, MD, Chair of UCSD's Department of Orthopedic Surgery and one of the authors of the study. "Bondia™ is a groundbreaking prospect for women with osteopenia and clinicians seeking a wider variety of treatment options."

Key Findings

Bondia™ reduced bone loss in the femoral neck by 85% in women with osteopenia compared to placebo.

Among postmenopausal women with osteopenia, Bondia™ significantly outperformed placebo in protecting bone density at a key skeletal site.

Exploratory biomarkers suggest Bondia™'s ability to reduce bone breakdown, supporting its role in maintaining healthy bone density.

Bondia™'s benefit was observed even though both groups received vitamin D, highlighting its distinct mechanism.

"This study represents the first clinically validated, microbiome-based approach to protecting bone density," said Eric Schott, PhD, lead author of the study. "Bondia™ provides a new nutritional tool for women with early-stage bone loss, a group that has historically had few effective options."

The study, titled "A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study to evaluate the efficacy of the synbiotic medical food, SBD111, for the clinical dietary management of bone loss in menopausal women," is now available online through Osteoporosis International.

Bondia™, is now available to order directly at solaria.bio as well as through partner healthcare providers.

About Sōlaria Biō



Sōlaria Biō is a biotechnology company based in Waltham, MA, that's committed to advancing the future of aging and measurably improving collective health outcomes. The company has built a best-in-class strain catalog of bacterial and fungal diversity isolated from fresh fruits and vegetables, a database of their genomes, and a computational platform to mine them to develop medical foods. Sōlaria Biō incorporates the highest level of scientific rigor into every aspect of its process, validating products in robust randomized, placebo-controlled clinical food trials to create novel solutions for managing inflammatory diseases. To learn more, please visit: solaria.bio .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/slaria-bi-announces-new-bone-health-breakthrough-with-bondia-302589301.html

SOURCE Sōlaria Biō