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Solana Company to Release Second Quarter 2026 Operating Results on August 14, 2026

August 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT) (the “Company” or “HSDT”), a publicly listed digital asset treasury, infrastructure, and services company providing institutional access to the Solana ecosystem, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter operating results on Friday, August 14, 2026, after market close.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide a business update as follows:

Date:Friday, August 14, 2026
Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Webcast:Click here
Participant call link:Click here (register to receive unique PIN and dial-in number)
  

The webcast will be archived under the News & Events section of the Company’s investor relations website.

About Solana Company

Solana Company (Nasdaq: HSDT) is a publicly listed digital asset treasury and infrastructure company purpose-built to maximize SOL per share. The company combines active treasury management, institutional-grade staking and validator operations with bespoke advisory services for financial institutions navigating blockchain adoption. Solana Company executes a self-reinforcing flywheel designed to compound value with every turn. The company's mission is to put more SOL behind every share, bridging public capital markets with the most commercially viable blockchain for institutions and financial applications. Visit https://www.solanacompany.co/ for more information.

Media Contacts:

M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of Solana Company): solanaco@mgroupsc.com 


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