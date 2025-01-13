SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market Size to Worth USD 80.7 billion by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insight

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market size was valued at US$ 20.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 80.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The increasing demand for genotyping in clinical diagnostics is expected to drive the growth of the SNP genotyping and analysis market over the forecast period. Clinical diagnostic genotyping helps in disease risk assessment, drug development by facilitating therapeutic development, and personalized medicine.

Key Market Trends:

Rising adoption of personalized medicine: Personalized medicine uses a person's genetic makeup and profile to tailor medical treatment, prevention strategies and health outcomes to that individual. Genotyping is a crucial tool in personalized medicine approach and its rising adoption is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 US$ 20.2 billion Estimated Value by 2030 US$ 80.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% Historical Data 2018–2022 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, By Applications Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers The growing demand for precision medicine Advancement in agricultural biotechnology Restraints & Challenges Limitations on sensitivity of SNP arrays

Market Opportunity

The technology segment dominated the market in 2019 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The high accuracy and specificity of technology-based genotyping methods such as microarrays and sequencing have increased their adoption in research and diagnostic applications.

The application segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. SNP genotyping analysis finds extensive application in pharmacogenomics, agricultural biotechnology, and linkage analysis studies. It is widely used in identifying genetic variations associated with drug responses and disease susceptibility. Rapidly growing applications are expected to drive the demand.

Key Market Takeaways

The global SNP genotyping and analysis market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the growing application of SNP genotyping in drug development and precision medicine. On the basis of technology, the microarray segment is expected to hold a dominant position, due to their widespread adoption for large-scale genotyping. By application, the pharmacogenomics segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate, due to rising focus on personalized medication.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to well-established pharmaceutical industry and rising healthcare expenditure.

Competitor Insights:

Novacyt

Twist Bioscience

Illumina

Recent Developments

In June 2023 unveiled an ML-driven precision oncology platform to match cancer patients to therapies based on polygenic risk scores derived by analyzing millions of SNPs. This rising convergence of genomics with AI is expected to transform interpretation of genomic variants.

In July 2023, Guardant Health reported successful SNP detection in plasma cfDNA down to allele fractions of 0.1%. Similarly, genotyping from other novel sources like organoids, exosomes and microbiome are actively explored. This wider adoptability of genotyping solutions to varied input material types is making genomic applications much more accessible and convenient.

