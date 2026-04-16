SK Life Science, Inc. Launches Epilepsy Connect to Empower Advanced Practice Providers in Epilepsy Care

Key Facts:

SK Life Science, Inc. has launched Epilepsy Connect , a new digital platform designed to empower advanced practice providers (APPs) in epilepsy care.

, a new digital platform designed to in epilepsy care. Epilepsy Connect provides complimentary, U.S.-only access to educational resources, accredited CME/CE webinars , provided by Medscape, and peer networking tools for APPs.

to educational resources, , provided by Medscape, and peer networking tools for APPs. The platform includes on-demand epilepsy courses , covering clinical foundations, treatment approaches, and patient communication strategies.

, covering clinical foundations, treatment approaches, and patient communication strategies. APP Connect enables peer-to-peer networking , allowing advanced practice providers to connect, share insights, and learn from one another nationwide.

, allowing advanced practice providers to connect, share insights, and learn from one another nationwide. The launch supports the 3.4 million people living with epilepsy in the United States by strengthening the role of APPs in patient care.

by strengthening the role of APPs in patient care. Insights from SK Life Science, Inc.'s Hope, Hesitancy, and Hard Truths survey highlight an opportunity to expand treatment discussions , with fewer APPs reporting routine conversations about alternative treatment options compared to epileptologists.

, with fewer APPs reporting routine conversations about alternative treatment options compared to epileptologists. 90% of patients report interest in discussing treatment changes , underscoring the need for accessible educational resources for APPs.

, underscoring the need for accessible educational resources for APPs. Additional survey methodology details will be presented at the upcoming American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting.

PARAMUS, N.J., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Life Science, Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., today announced the launch of Epilepsy Connect, a new digital platform designed to empower advanced practice providers (APPs) with educational resources, accredited learning opportunities, and peer networking tools aimed at enhancing care for people living with epilepsy.

Epilepsy Connect is a centralized epilepsy education platform tailored specifically to the needs of advanced practice providers (APPs), who play an increasingly vital role in the management of epilepsy across the United States. With approximately 3.4 million people living with epilepsy nationwide, expanding access to epilepsy education, clinical resources, and peer networking for APPs is critical to supporting informed, patient-centered epilepsy care.

"Advanced practice providers are an essential part of the epilepsy care team, and their role continues to grow as they help meet the needs of patients across diverse care settings," said Lisa Finnerty Lester, Vice President of Commercial Excellence at SK Life Science, Inc. "With Epilepsy Connect, we are proud to support and empower APPs by providing epilepsy-specific educational resources and professional development tools designed for their needs, helping them to continue to build on their knowledge of epilepsy, strengthen patient conversations, and ultimately enhance care for people living with epilepsy."

Enrollment in Epilepsy Connect is complimentary and provides APPs with full access to a range of epilepsy education and professional development resources, including:

Epilepsy Courses : Focused learning modules that strengthen key aspects of epilepsy care, including clinical foundations such as neuroanatomy and seizure classification, epilepsy treatment options and mechanisms of action (MoA) , and communication strategies that support shared decision-making with patients and caregivers.

: Focused learning modules that strengthen key aspects of epilepsy care, including clinical foundations such as neuroanatomy and seizure classification, , and communication strategies that support shared decision-making with patients and caregivers. Accredited Webinars : Live and on-demand continuing medical education (CME/CE) for epilepsy care , provided by Medscape, designed to provide flexible, high-quality learning that fits into APPs' clinical schedules.

: Live and on-demand , provided by Medscape, designed to provide flexible, high-quality learning that fits into APPs' clinical schedules. APP Connect: An optional feature that enables APPs to connect and collaborate with peers across the country, fostering peer-to-peer learning and knowledge exchange among advanced practice providers in epilepsy care.

The launch of Epilepsy Connect builds on SKLSI's broader commitment to advancing epilepsy awareness, education, and healthcare professional support in the United States, while strengthening the growing community of APPs as key care providers. It also reflects insights from the company's Hope, Hesitancy, and Hard Truths survey, which identified opportunities to further support clinical conversations about epilepsy treatment options. While 65% of epileptologists report regularly discussing alternative treatment options as part of routine care, 44% of APPs and 35% of neurologists report doing the same. At the same time, 90% of patients expressed interest in discussing options related to switching or adding medications to their treatment regimen.

These findings reinforce the opportunity to further equip APPs with accessible, practical epilepsy education resources that support informed, confident discussions with patients. Epilepsy Connect is designed to help address this need—empowering APPs with the knowledge and tools to deliver comprehensive, patient-centered epilepsy care.

Additional details on the Hope, Hesitancy, and Hard Truths survey methodology will be presented at the upcoming American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting.

Epilepsy Connect is intended for U.S. advanced practice providers (APPs) only and is designed to support ongoing continuing education in epilepsy care.

To learn more or enroll, visit: https://epilepsyconnect.com/

About Epilepsy



Epilepsy is a neurological disorder characterized by recurrent, unprovoked seizures and is the fourth most common neurological condition.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Epilepsy Foundation, epilepsy can impact safety, daily functioning, and overall quality of life.

FAQ

What is Epilepsy Connect?



Epilepsy Connect is an epilepsy education platform offered at no cost to U.S. advanced practice providers (APPs), designed to support ongoing learning, professional development, and peer networking in epilepsy care.

What resources are available on Epilepsy Connect?



Epilepsy Connect provides access to a range of epilepsy education resources for APPs, including:

On-demand epilepsy courses covering clinical foundations, treatment approaches, and patient communication

covering clinical foundations, treatment approaches, and patient communication Live and on-demand continuing medical education (CME/CE) webinars , provided by Medscape

, provided by Medscape APP Connect, a peer networking feature for networking and knowledge exchange

Is Epilepsy Connect free to use?



Yes. Enrollment is complimentary, and registered users receive full access to all available courses, webinars, and platform features.

What is APP Connect?



APP Connect is an optional feature within Epilepsy Connect that enables advanced practice providers to connect with peers, share insights, and collaborate with other APPs involved in epilepsy care across the United States.

Why did SK Life Science, Inc. create Epilepsy Connect?



Epilepsy Connect was developed as part of SK Life Science, Inc.'s commitment to advancing epilepsy awareness, education, and support for advanced practice providers. Insights from the company's Hope, Hesitancy, and Hard Truths survey highlighted an opportunity to expand access to educational resources that support clinical conversations and informed decision-making in epilepsy care.

How can I enroll in Epilepsy Connect?



APPs practicing in the U.S. can learn more and register by visiting: https://epilepsyconnect.com/

About SK Life Science, Inc. and SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

SK Life Science, Inc., with headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, is a U.S. subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., a pioneering South Korean company in drug development and commercialization. Together, they are advancing innovative treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and oncology, with 12 compounds currently in development. Utilizing target-based drug discovery, high-throughput organic screening/high content screening, computer-aided drug design, combinatorial chemistry, and integrating artificial intelligence across discovery, development, and operations to accelerate innovation, the companies drive R&D efforts in biology/discovery, medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, and clinical development. For more information, visit www.sklifescienceinc.com.

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SOURCE SK Life Science, Inc.