Sino Biological Wins 2025 Scientist.com’s Supplier Recognition Award

Recognized for Excellence in Drug Discovery Research Services on Global R&D Sourcing Platform in 2025.
Houston, Texas, December 11th, 2025 - Sino Biological, Inc.[s1] , a global leader in biological reagents and CRO services, recently announced that it has been honored with the “2025 Supplier Performance Recognition Award” by Scientist.com, the market-leading digital platform for outsourced R&D procurements. Trusted by the world's top biopharma companies and thousands of rigorously vetted suppliers, Scientist.com grants this award in recognition of Sino Biological’s outstanding performance and significant contributions to advancing drug discovery research worldwide.
The award recognizes partners who demonstrate excellence across key performance metrics, including responsiveness, marketplace activity, and customer satisfaction. Sino Biological earned this distinction based on its high-quality service delivery, reliable technical support, and consistent ability to meet the evolving needs of the international research community.
Over the past year, Sino Biological has served numerous research institutions and enterprises worldwide through the Scientist.com platform, providing essential services in areas such as protein sciences, chemistry manufacturing & controls (CMC), antibodies, in vitro assays, and in vitro pharmacology. These capabilities have played a significant role in accelerating scientific discovery and enhancing research efficiency for clients.
“We are honored to receive this recognition from Scientist.com. Our long-standing partnership has been highly productive, and we are immensely proud of our shared achievements,” said Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer of Sino Biological US Inc. “This award reflects our team’s dedication to supporting the global scientific community with reliable, timely, and innovative solutions. We remain committed to empowering researchers and contributing to the advancement of life science research.”
About Sino Biological
Sino Biological[s2] is an international reagent supplier and contract research service provider. The company specializes in recombinant protein production[s3] and antibody development[s4] . All products are manufactured under a stringent quality management system and include a diverse portfolio of high-quality bioreagents supporting research in cell therapy, stem cells[s5] , and infectious diseases[s6] . In addition, Sino Biological offers contract research production services for the custom development of full length, bioactive proteins and high-affinity antibodies, as well as a range of complementary services. To learn more, visit www.sinobiological.com or follow Sino Biological on LinkedIn and @SinoInc on X (formerly Twitter).
About Scientist.com
Scientist.com is the leading AI-powered R&D procurement platform for the life sciences. Its mission is to accelerate scientific discovery by connecting researchers—including the world's top biopharma companies—with a global network of over 5,000 suppliers. The platform streamlines the procurement and management of research services, accelerating scientific innovation and collaboration.
