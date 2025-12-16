Sino Biological, Inc.

Sino Biological

recombinant protein production

antibody development

stem cells

infectious diseases

About Scientist.com

Houston, Texas, December 11th, 2025 -, a global leader in biological reagents and CRO services, recently announced that it has been honored with the “” by Scientist.com, the market-leading digital platform for outsourced R&D procurements. Trusted by the world's top biopharma companies and thousands of rigorously vetted suppliers, Scientist.com grants this award in recognition of Sino Biological’s outstanding performance and significant contributions to advancing drug discovery research worldwide.The award recognizes partners who demonstrate excellence across key performance metrics, including responsiveness, marketplace activity, and customer satisfaction. Sino Biological earned this distinction based on its high-quality service delivery, reliable technical support, and consistent ability to meet the evolving needs of the international research community.Over the past year, Sino Biological has served numerous research institutions and enterprises worldwide through the Scientist.com platform, providing essential services in areas such as protein sciences, chemistry manufacturing & controls (CMC), antibodies,assays, andpharmacology. These capabilities have played a significant role in accelerating scientific discovery and enhancing research efficiency for clients.is an international reagent supplier and contract research service provider. The company specializes inand. All products are manufactured under a stringent quality management system and include a diverse portfolio of high-quality bioreagents supporting research in cell therapy,, and. In addition, Sino Biological offers contract research production services for the custom development of full length, bioactive proteins and high-affinity antibodies, as well as a range of complementary services. To learn more, visitor follow Sino Biological on LinkedIn and @SinoInc on X (formerly Twitter).Scientist.com is the leading AI-powered R&D procurement platform for the life sciences. Its mission is to accelerate scientific discovery by connecting researchers—including the world's top biopharma companies—with a global network of over 5,000 suppliers. The platform streamlines the procurement and management of research services, accelerating scientific innovation and collaboration.For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:Sino Biological, Inc.gmo@sinobiological.cnwww.sinobiological.com