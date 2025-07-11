Sino Biological Sets New Industry Standard with ProPure™ Endotoxin-Free Proteins Made in the USA

HOUSTON, TX – July 1, 2025 – Sino Biological US, Inc. proudly unveils, anat its state-of-the-artfacility in Houston, Texas. This new product line is specifically engineered to meet the rigorous demands of immunology research, vaccine development, animal studies, cell and gene therapy, and therapeutic protein manufacturing.The newly released proteins are manufactured using advanced purification and production technologies, ensuring endotoxin levels below the limit of quantification (LOQ). By leveragingand proprietary purification protocols, the C4B delivers high-purity proteins tailored for sensitive applications where even trace endotoxin contamination can compromise results or patient safety."Our commitment to scientific excellence and product safety has driven us to develop this next generation of endotoxin-free proteins" said Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer at Sino Biological US. "Researchers and biomanufacturers can now rely on the C4B for products that support the highest standards of quality and consistency, empowering breakthroughs in both basic and translational science."The launch of ProPure™ product line underscores Sino Biological’s ongoing investment in bioprocessing innovation and its dedication to supporting the global life sciences community. In addition to standard offerings, the C4B provides, and made-to-order new product development to address unique research and production needs.About Sino BiologicalSino Biological is an international reagent supplier and contract research service provider. The company specializes inand. Most of Sino Biological's products are independently developed and produced with a, and include unique bioreagents addressing areas such as, and. In addition, Sino Biological offersfor the custom development of full length, bioactive proteins and high-affinity antibodies, along with other services. To learn more about Sino Biological visit, follow the company onor @SinoInc onForward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on Sino Biological management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, over which Sino Biological has no control. Sino Biological assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements and does not intend to do so.For more information about C4B’s endotoxin-free protein products or to discuss custom solutions, please contact:Email:Phone:For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:Sino Biological, Inc.gmo@sinobiological.cnwww.sinobiological.com