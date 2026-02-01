Sino Biological Pioneers Life Sciences Innovation with High-Quality Bioreagents on Inside Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

, a global leader in recombinant proteins, antibodies, and CRO services, will be featured on, hosted byand. The segment, titled “Pioneering Life Sciences with High-Quality Bioreagents,” explores how Sino Biological is advancing biomedical research and drug discovery worldwide. The feature airs onDuring the in-studio interview, Dr., Chief Business Officer, discusses how Sino Biological’s commitment to consistency, reliability, and scientific excellence has positioned the company as a trusted partner for researchers across academia, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical development.Founded in 2007 by Dr. Liangzhi Xie—whose vision was influenced by his work with the late Dr. Daniel Wang at MIT—Sino Biological was created to solve a critical problem in life sciences research: inconsistent and low-quality reagents that hinder progress and compromise results. From its inception, the company set out to become a dependable, end-to-end resource for researchers tackling the world’s most complex biological challenges.Today, Sino Biological offers a catalog of more than 8,000 recombinant proteins and 14,000 antibodies, including its industry-leading ProVir® viral antigen bank, supporting research in infectious diseases, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and beyond. The company’s proprietary HPLC-based quality verification and ISO-certified facilities ensure lot-to-lot consistency—earning trust from scientists in more than 90 countries.A key focus of the segment is Sino Biological’s ProPure™ line of ultra-pure, endotoxin-free recombinant proteins, produced at its state-of-the-art Houston Center for Bioprocessing. Designed specifically to support cell and gene therapy research, ProPure™ products meet the rigorous demands of translational science and advanced therapeutic development.Viewers will also learn how Sino Biological’s acquisition ofin Canada expanded its offerings to include high-quality active enzymes—further strengthening its position as a one-stop shop for life sciences research.Dr. Burgess brings more than 30 years of biotechnology leadership, including senior roles atand, helping guide Sino Biological’s mission to deliver reliable, scalable solutions for global research teams. Under his leadership, the company continues to invest in innovative platforms such as cell-free expression systems and SwiftStain™ pH-sensitive antibody dyes—tools designed to accelerate discovery and improve experimental precision.With a workforce of more than 1,000 research staff worldwide, Sino Biological maintains a startup-driven culture focused on speed, scientific rigor, and responsiveness to global health challenges. Its expansion in North America, highlighted by the transformation of its Houston facility, reflects a long-term commitment to supporting U.S.-based research and biomanufacturing.“Sino Biological plays a vital role in advancing global health by giving scientists the tools they need to innovate with confidence,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Their dedication to quality and reliability truly sets them apart in the life sciences industry.”“We’re proud to feature Sino Biological on Inside Business Today,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production. “Their work behind the scenes is instrumental to breakthroughs in medicine, diagnostics, and vaccine development worldwide.”Viewers can tune in toononto learn more about how Sino Biological is shaping the future of life sciences research.For more information, visitFounded in 2007, Sino Biological is a global biotechnology company specializing in high-quality recombinant proteins, antibodies, and CRO services. Serving researchers in over 90 countries, Sino Biological supports basic research, drug discovery, vaccine development, and diagnostics through its comprehensive product portfolio, proprietary quality systems, and innovative research platforms. Learn more at, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a premier business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative ideas across industries. Airing on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences with insights from visionaries driving meaningful change. Learn more atMedia Contact:Gila Stern561-929-6536