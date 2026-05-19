Sino Biological Launches XPressMAX™ Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Kit, Accelerating AI-Powered High-Throughput Antibody Drug Discovery

– Sino Biological, Inc. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 301047.SZ), a global leader in recombinant technology, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative, a cutting-edge solution designed to supercharge artificial intelligence (AI)-driven high-throughput screening pipelines for antibody drug discovery.The novel kit leverages advanced cell-free protein synthesis technology to enable rapid, efficientproduction of target proteins and antibodies—eliminating the constraints of traditional cell-based expression systems. By seamlessly integrating with AI-powered screening platforms, the new offering empowers researchers to dramatically accelerate the identification and optimization of promising antibody candidates, reducing both development timelines and costs.Based on anlysate and fully supplemented with essential transcription and translation components, XPressMAX™ enables direct protein synthesis from plasmid or PCR templates. Specifically designed for antibody drug discovery, XPressMAX™ enables rapid expression and validation of VHH, scFv, Fab, and Miniprotein. Leveraging XPressMAX™, Sino Biological has established athat validates 2,000+ scFv/VHH molecules in 3–4 weeks to match AI’s rapid iteration.Synthesis completed in just 3 hours>99%, reliable system performance.Native folding and bioactivity without additional enhancers."Our XPressMAX™ is a significant advancement in research tools and reagents for next-generation therapeutic discovery," said Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer at Sino Biological US, Inc. "By combining rapid, reliable protein expression with intelligent screening, we are helping our partners compress antibody discovery timelines without compromising quality.""AI is revolutionizing antibody screening, but it demands expression systems that can match its speed and throughput," said Dr. Jie Zhang, Sino Biological’s General Manager. "XPressMAX™ achieves rapid, high-success expression of challenging proteins in as little as 3 hours."Researchers can visitto explore more about XPressMAX™ orSino Biological is an international reagent supplier and CRO service provider specializing in recombinant protein production and antibody development. With the US-based Center for Bioprocessing (C4B) in Houston and SignalChem Biotech (part of Sino Biological) in Canada, Sino Biological delivers tailored, localized solutions to meet diverse research needs worldwide. Serving researchers in over 90 countries, the company maintains a stringent quality management system across all products.Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on Sino Biological management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, over which Sino Biological has no control. Sino Biological assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements and does not intend to do so.For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:Sino Biological, Inc.