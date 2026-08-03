Sino Biological Launches Precisely Characterized Full-Length p-Tau217 Protein to Advance Next-Generation Alzheimer’s Biomarker Assay Development

— Sino Biological Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its, a full-length, tag-free Tau reagent developed to support Alzheimer’s disease biomarker assay development, antibody evaluation, and Tau biology research. This release expands on Sino Biological's comprehensive, designed to accelerate neurodegenerative disease research.Phosphorylated Tau at threonine 217 (p-Tau217) has emerged as a leading biomarker associated with amyloid pathology and Alzheimer’s disease. As plasma and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) p-Tau217 testing continues to advance, the development of next-generation Alzheimer’s biomarker assays is driving demand for well-characterized research materials that can support assay optimization, analytical validation, and antibody specificity testing.Following aproprietaryenzymatic process, the p-Tau217 protein is selectively phosphorylated at Thr217, while the clinically relevant Thr181 and Thr231 sites remain unphosphorylated. Mass spectrometry confirms that Thr217 is the predominant phosphorylation site, achieving greater than 75% phosphorylation with no detectable activity at Thr181 or Thr231. Independent western blot analysis provides orthogonal verification of this site-selective phosphorylation profile.” said Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer at Sino Biological US Inc. “With its full-length, tag-free format and precisely defined phosphorylation profile, the p-Tau217 protein supports a wide range of applications, including plasma- and CSF-based Alzheimer’s biomarker assay development, antibody screening and specificity validation, assay control optimization, and mechanistic studies on Tau phosphorylation and biology.Founded in 2007, Sino Biological is a global biotechnology company specializing in high-quality recombinant proteins, antibodies, and CRO services. Serving researchers in over 90 countries, Sino Biological supports basic research, drug discovery, vaccine development, and diagnostics through its comprehensive product portfolio, proprietary quality systems, and innovative research platforms.Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on Sino Biological management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors over which Sino Biological has no control. Sino Biological assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements and does not intend to do so.Sino Biological, Inc.Email: gmo@sinobiological.cnWebsite: