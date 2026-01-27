Signios Bio Launches Xenium 5K Spatial Transcriptomics Grant Program in Collaboration with 10x Genomics

Foster City, Calif. | January 27, 2026 — Signios Bio today announced the launch of a new grant program supporting innovative spatial transcriptomics research using the 10x Genomics Xenium 5K Spatial Transcriptomics platform. The program is designed to enable U.S.-based researchers to generate high-plex, single-cell-resolution spatial gene expression data in human and mouse tissues.



The Signios Bio Xenium 5K Spatial Transcriptomics Grant Program will award six projects across three prize categories, providing funded or discounted access to Xenium 5K processing, imaging, and downstream analysis performed at Signios Bio’s Foster City, California laboratory.



“Spatial transcriptomics is transforming how researchers study tissue architecture, cellular interactions, and disease biology,” said a representative from Signios Bio. “This grant program is intended to support high-impact projects by reducing barriers to access and pairing researchers with deep scientific and bioinformatics expertise.”



The Xenium 5K platform is a high-plex, imaging-based spatial transcriptomics technology that enables targeted detection of up to 5,000 RNA targets per sample while preserving spatial context. The platform supports both FFPE and fresh-frozen tissues, allowing researchers to investigate cell-type localization, cell–cell interactions, biomarker expression, and pathway activity within intact tissue architecture.



As part of the program, Signios Bio will work closely with selected awardees to support experimental execution, data generation, and data analysis. Upon completion of the study, award recipients may also have the opportunity to present their findings at future Signios and 10x Genomics scientific events.



Grant Details



The grant program includes:



● One first-place award with full coverage of a Xenium 5K run for two slides, including priority scheduling



● Two second-place awards with a total service cost of $15,000 per project



● Three third-place awards with a total service cost of $21,000 per project



All awards include full-service spatial transcriptomics support, including tissue sectioning, sample placement, imaging, data processing, and bioinformatics quality control and analysis.



Eligibility and Application Timeline



The program is open to U.S.-based academic and industry researchers studying human or mouse tissues.



Applications will be accepted from January 27, 2026, through February 28, 2026. Applicants must submit a brief abstract outlining the research objective, rationale for using spatial transcriptomics, sample details, and anticipated scientific impact.



Award notifications will be issued in March 2026, with project timelines coordinated with Signios Bio.



For full program details and application instructions, visit: www.signiosbio.com/signios-bio-xenium-5k-spatial-transcriptomics-grant-program



About Signios Bio



Signios Bio is a science-first biotechnology company providing end-to-end multiomics services, including next-generation sequencing, spatial transcriptomics, and advanced bioinformatics. Signios Bio partners with academic and industry researchers to support high-quality data generation and actionable biological insight across a range of research areas.



About 10x Genomics



10x Genomics is a life science technology company dedicated to accelerating biological discovery through innovative platforms that enable researchers to explore biology at unprecedented resolution and scale.