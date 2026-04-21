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SI-BONE To Report First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 11, 2026

April 21, 2026 | 
1 min read

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIBN), the global leader in developing procedural solutions to address clinical challenges associated with compromised bone, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2026 after market close on Monday, May 11, 2026. Management will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering at this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vde24u4q. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.si-bone.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About SI-BONE, Inc.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) is a global leader in developing procedural solutions to address clinical challenges associated with compromised bone. With expertise in biomechanical design and anatomy specific innovation, SI-BONE has built a technology platform with market-leading applications centered on the spinopelvic anatomy. SI-BONE continues to leverage the deep experience in addressing the challenges of low-density bone in the sacrum to develop unique technologies that are targeting new clinical adjacencies to help improve outcomes for patients with compromised bone. Since 2009, SI-BONE has supported physicians in performing a total of over 140,000 procedures. A unique body of clinical evidence supports the use of SI-BONE's technologies, including four randomized controlled trials and over 180 peer reviewed publications.

For additional information on the company or the products, including risks and benefits, please visit www.si-bone.com.

SI-BONE® is a registered trademark of SI-BONE, Inc. ©2026 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved


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