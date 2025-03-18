SFC Fluidics Collaborating with Duracell to Power Innovative Diabetes Devices

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark and BETHEL, Conn., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SFC Fluidics, Inc. (“SFC”) and Duracell U.S. Operations, Inc. (“Duracell”) are collaborating to efficiently deliver power to SFC’s dual-hormone insulin and glucagon delivery pod. The goal of this collaboration is to integrate long-lasting, efficient power solutions into cutting-edge wearable drug delivery systems targeting the treatment of diabetes.

SFC has developed a miniaturized dual hormone pumping system, called Gemini™, for high-accuracy drug delivery. This discrete patch pump delivers both insulin to reduce high blood sugar (hyperglycaemia) and glucagon to increase low blood sugar (hypoglycaemia), acting as an artificial pancreas to maintain stable blood glucose levels. The compact design is suitable for children and adolescents, offering precise dosing even at low levels. At the core of Gemini™ is ePump®, an advanced microfluidic pumping system that ensures accurate delivery of small doses of insulin and glucagon, surpassing the resolution limits of other devices. The system enhances patient safety by virtually eliminating accidental dosing.

SFC is excited to work with Duracell because Duracell’s power solutions are engineered to meet the demands of devices like the Gemini™ ePump®, which require greater battery power in small, lightweight sizes. “Our array of innovations, such as the ePump®, could effectively eliminate 95% of over and under dispenses of insulin. We are encouraged that our relationship with Duracell continues to progress towards a meaningful goal of a marketed artificial pancreas in the US,” comments Anthony Cruz, CEO of SFC Fluidics.

Duracell, as one of the leading global battery brands, looks for opportunities to apply its innovation in advancing current and future devices. “Is there anything more rewarding than producing battery innovations that help improve the lives of people?” asks Gulhande Sanay, President of Duracell Future Innovations. “I am inspired by our collaboration with SFC, a medical device company on a mission to advance healthcare. Together, we look forward to the commercialization of the Gemini™ pod and system.”

SFC Fluidics, Inc. has a mission to advance healthcare and improve quality of life through our enabling microfluidic technologies. The company’s vision is to become a recognized global leader in drug delivery, with a focus on diabetes, where our unique product lines improve lifestyle and affordability. SFC Fluidics® is a VIC Technology Venture Development™ portfolio company. SFC Fluidics would like to acknowledge the National Institutes of Health, including the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, for help in funding the development of various aspects of the Gemini pod.

Duracell U.S. Operations, Inc. is a global leader in the primary battery market with a commitment to quality and reliability to consumers and partners. The iconic Duracell brand is known to the world over. Duracell products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected, protect their families, entertain them, and simplify their increasingly mobile lifestyles. The long-lasting battery technology allows consumers to live life without limits. Duracell is part of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE-BRK.A, BRK.B), a $250B holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities. Visit www.duracell.com for more information; follow the company on Twitter.com/Duracell, Instagram.com/Duracell and like it on Facebook.com/Duracell.

