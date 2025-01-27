Sexually Transmitted Diseases Market Size to Reach US$ 100.1 Billion by 2035, Impelled by Advancements in Early Detection

Sexually Transmitted Diseases Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The sexually transmitted diseases market size reached a value of US$ 44.0 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 100.1 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.75% during 2025-2035. The market is driven by the widespread utilization of long-acting injectable antiretrovirals since they provide sustained drug levels in the body while improving adherence and simplifying treatment regimens.

Advances in Early Detection and Diagnostic Technologies: Driving the Sexually Transmitted Diseases Market

Growth in the market for sexually transmitted diseases is notably bolstered by the advancement of early detection and diagnostic technologies since they ensure improved identification of disease, timely intervention, and, more importantly, overall improvement of health in the population. Further, the point-of-care methods for rapid diagnosis of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) were another break-through discovery in the process. It allows infection to be diagnosed, and treatment initiated during the same visit, thereby lowering the risk of complications as well as transmission. For example, NAATs is a form of molecular diagnostics testing that can be considered to be the best method of diagnosing sexually transmitted mage in females in low-resource settings, especially because of its high sensitivity and specificity. Equally, the development of multiplexing enables the screening of several pathogens at once, increasing effectiveness and compliance with the patients. Self-testing kits, along with telemedicine cameras are also boosting the market as they help to overcome barriers, including stigma and limited access to care. With these advancements, people can test against STDs at home and seek treatment online because there is a great need for privacy and simplicity. Also, artificial intelligence, along with machine learning, is being applied to diagnostic technologies for better prediction model integration and detection of patterns.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

Innovative medicines that pharmacists or drug developers create are one of the major drivers of the sexually transmitted diseases market. As one of the trends in the expansion of this market, there is a growing interest in targeted therapies. Typically, modified medications that are ideal for patients by taking account of their genetic and immune system disposition have emerged as an effective strategy in combating treatment failure. For example, the evolution of antiretroviral therapies (ARTs) has made great strides in enabling people afflicted with HIV/AIDS to live a better quality of life, transforming HIV/AIDS from a deadly disease into a persistent one. The same applies to the emergence of single-dose oral medicines against gonorrhea and dual-therapy regimens, which have proved to be effective in the fight against expanding antibiotic resistance problems. Nanotechnology and drug delivery systems are helping pharmaceutical companies develop formulations that enhance patient adherence and clinically effective outcomes. Some vaccines, such as those for HPV, have been very effective in stopping the transmission of some STDs while other studies seek to increase infection prevention coverage. The includes consultation via images and videos, and other digital technology in STD prevention is providing additional impetus to the growth of this market. Such technologies allow preliminary examination and treatment to be provided without going to the clinic, which is helpful in many areas of sparse health care. The strategic collaboration between government bodies, non-governmental bodies, and the private sector is further strengthening the funding and innovation in the area. In conclusion, the emergence and surge of new therapies and pharmacological ingredients are transforming how STDs are battled, filling the gaps that exist in health care and driving the commercialization of STDs worldwide.

Marketed Therapies in Sexually Transmitted Diseases Market

Zyclara (Imiquimod): 3M Pharmaceuticals

Zyclara (Imiquimod), developed by 3M Pharmaceuticals, is an over-the-counter topical drug prescribed for genital and perianal warts associated with HPV. It acts as an immunomodulator by enhancing the host’s immune response rather than through direct interference with the virus. Imiquimod operates by binding with toll-like receptor 7 located on the cells of the immune system, initiating the production of cytokines that include interferon-alpha and interleukins, which stimulate the immune system to recognize and eradicate the infected cells. By creating localized immune activity, Zyclara decreases wart formation and also enables the body to fight infection. Its property of immunomodulation places it in effective use for diseases caused by sexual infections.

Solosec (Secnidazole): Lupin

Solosec (Secnidazole) is a nitroimidazole antibiotic that works well in bacterial vaginosis. Secnidazole is metabolized into reactive intermediates and radical anions by bacteria and parasite nitroreductase enzymes after absorption. These intermediate compounds cause thiol and DNA helix damage as well as disruption in the synthesis and reproduction of Gram-positive and negative bacteria and Trimethoprim vaginalis, thereby causing cell death.

Tindamax (Tinidazole): Mission Pharmacal

Tindamax (Tinidazole), an anti-amoebic and a prodrug, treats bacterial vaginosis alongside giardiasis, amebiasis and trichomoniasis. Tinidazole’s activity can be attributed to free nitro radical and Trichomonas is responsible for reducing the tinidazole nitro group with the help of electron transport mechanism that is mediated by ferredoxin. It is believed that free radicals that are detrimental to the cell covalently attach themselves with DNA causing damage to its structure that leads to cell death.

Ziagen (Abacavir): GSK

Ziagen (Abacavir), a nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor antiviral medication, is combined with other antiretrovirals to treat HIV. Abacavir functions as HIV-1 reverse transcriptase (RT) and is produced in cells by cellular enzymes as carbovir triphosphate, an analogue of deoxyguanosine-5'-triphosphate (dGTP). Carbovir triphosphate is the product that competitively displaces dGTP to integrate it into the viral DNA chain. The integrated nucleotide lacks a 3'-OH group, an essential requirement for generating the 5′ to 3′ phosphodiester bond necessary for the elongation of DNA chains. Growth of viral DNA is thus halted.

Emtriva (Emtricitabine): Gilead Sciences

Emtriva (Emtricitabine) is a cytidine analog indicated for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in combination with other antiretroviral agents. It competes with deoxycytidine 5'-triphosphate for HIV reverse transcriptase after phosphorylation. Once incorporated into developing DNA strands by HIV reverse transcriptase, emtricitabine is not amenable to further addition of nucleotides, resulting in viral DNA chain termination. This causes the viral RNA to be transcribed into DNA, hence stopping the virus from incorporating its DNA into the host DNA and thus multiplying through host cell machinery. This consequently decreases the viral load.

Emerging Therapies in Sexually Transmitted Diseases Market

GSK 4348413A: GlaxoSmithKline

GSK 4348413A, an experimental vaccine on the sexually transmitted infection of Neisseria gonorrhoeae developed by GlaxoSmithKline, is applied through GMMA technology where it applies its outer membrane vesicles to give exposure to antigens that prompt the immune system to identify and fight the pathogens. This is via injections at the muscle where the antigens get the body into a reaction against the pathogens as they penetrate directly into the muscles.

VP-102: Verrica Pharamceuticals

VP-102 from Verrica Pharmaceuticals is the proprietary drug-device combination with cantharidin, provided in a controlled formulation at a concentration of 0.7% w/v. The topically administered dosing utilizes an applicator, the single-use made for targeted dose application to be directly placed in skin lesions; it is researched for use to treat external genital warts - caused by types of the HPV virus.

Cabotegravir: ViiV Healthcare

Cabotegravir is a drug used to treat and prevent HIV-1 infection. Cabotegravir acts by attaching to the active site of integrase HIV, thereby preventing viral strand transfer into the host genome and multiplication. The medicine particularly inhibits viral DNA from integrating into the genetic material of human immune cells (T-cells). This stage is critical in the HIV replication cycle and is also responsible for establishing chronic infection.

Lenacapavir: Gilead Sciences

Lenacapavir is an antiretroviral therapeutic drug used to treat HIV and AIDS. It is given orally or via subcutaneous injection. Lenacapavir works by binding directly to the interface between HIV-1 viral capsid protein (p24) subunits in capsid hexamers, interfering with essential steps of viral replication, such as capsid-mediated nuclear uptake of HIV-1 proviral DNA, virus assembly and release, capsid protein subunit production, and capsid core formation.

Zinlirvimab+Teropavimab+Zinlirvimab: Gilead Sciences

Zinlirvimab+Teropavimab+Zinlirvimab are experimental broadly neutralizing antibodies that target HIV-1 and work in a synergistic manner to bind different areas of the HIV-1 envelope glycoprotein gp120. Teropavimab acts on the CD4-binding site of the HIV-1 envelope glycoprotein gp120, whereas zinlirvimab acts on the HIV-1 envelope V3 glycan supersite. These interactions mechanistically block HIV-1 virions’ initial entrance into the host CD4+ cell, a critical phase in HIV infection.

Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA

GSK 4348413A GlaxoSmithKline Immunostimulants Intramuscular

VP-102 Verrica Pharamceuticals Serine protease stimulants Topical

Cabotegravir ViiV Healthcare HIV integrase inhibitors Intramuscular

Lenacapavir Gilead Sciences Capsid protein inhibitors Oral/subcutaneous

Zinlirvimab+Teropavimab+Zinlirvimab Gilead Sciences HIV envelope protein gp120 inhibitors Intravenous

Detailed list of emerging therapies in Sexually Transmitted Diseases is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Sexually Transmitted Diseases Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global sexually transmitted diseases market, several leading companies are at the forefront of developing integrated platforms to enhance the management of sexually transmitted diseases. Some of the major players include Lupin, 3M Pharmaceuticals, and Mission Pharmacal. These companies are driving innovation in the sexually transmitted diseases market through continuous research, diagnostic tools, and expanding their product offerings to meet the growing demand for the illness.

In February 2022, Lupin disclosed that the United States Food and Drug Administration had approved Lupin’s supplemental New Drug Application, or sNDA, for use of SOLOSEC, (secnidazole), expanding SOLOSEC, for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in patients 12 years of age and older, and also for the treatment of trichomoniasis in patients 12 years of age and older.

Key Players in Sexually Transmitted Diseases Market:

The key players in the Sexually Transmitted Diseases market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Lupin, 3M Pharmaceuticals, GSK, Verrica Pharamceuticals, ViiV Healthcare, Mission Pharmacal, Gilead Sciences, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for sexually transmitted diseases include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for sexually transmitted diseases while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to the expansion of telemedicine platforms that have increased access to STD-related healthcare services, especially among the underserved and in rural areas.

Moreover, rapid point-of-care tests and molecular assays are also the other drivers of the market. These technologies allow for rapid and accurate detection, thus enabling early intervention and reducing disease transmission.

Besides this, the new therapy and vaccine candidates, like HPV vaccines and research candidates for gonorrhea, also focus on innovation by the industry. Supportive government initiatives and funding for STD prevention and treatment programs also form a key factor in the growth of the market .

Recent Developments in Sexually Transmitted Diseases Market:

• In October 2024, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced restructuring within its sales and operating teams with the aim of reducing costs, as well as expanding access to YCANTH (VP-102) for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

• In October 2024, ViiV Healthcare reported that new real-world evidence and implementation data demonstrated the efficacy, acceptability, and quality-of-life improvement of Apretude (cabotegravir long-acting) for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis.

• In June 2024, Gilead Sciences announced the topline results from an interim analysis of the company’s pivotal Phase 3 PURPOSE 1 trail, where the company’s investigational injectable HIV-1 capsid inhibitor, lenacapavir, showed 100% efficacy for the use of investigational HIV prevention in cisgender women.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the sexually transmitted diseases market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the sexually transmitted diseases market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current sexually transmitted diseases marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

