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Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 7, 2026 at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time

May 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SENS) a medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Management will hold a conference call to review the Company’s first quarter 2026 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. website at www.senseonics.com by navigating to “Investor Relations,” and then “Events & Publications,” and will be archived there for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-800-225-9448 (US/Canada) or 1-203-518-9708 (International), passcode SENSQ1, approximately ten to five minutes prior to start time.

About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM systems Eversense® 365 and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

Senseonics Investor Contact

Jeremy Feffer
LifeSci Advisors
investors@senseonics.com


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