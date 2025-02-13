Selkirk Pharma Introduces ClinFAST™ to Expedite Fill/Finish for Clinical Trials

—New service ensures rapid delivery of small volume clinical trial materials, solving a critical bottleneck in drug development—

SPOKANE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CMO--Selkirk Pharma, Inc., a privately held U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturer specializing in the fill and finish of injectable drugs, including vaccines and biological therapeutics, today announced the launch of ClinFAST™, a paradigm-shifting service designed to assist clinical stage biotech and pharma companies with a rapid fill/finish process for clinical trial supplies. By reducing production timelines while maintaining high-quality standards, ClinFAST addresses a significant challenge faced by drug developers—securing fill/finish capacity in a market where small-batch projects are often deprioritized by larger contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs).





“In clinical drug development, time is everything. Delays in sterile fill/finish can mean missed trial milestones and significant financial setbacks,” said Colleen Dixon, CEO of Selkirk Pharma. “ClinFAST represents a significant advancement in our ability to ensure biotech and pharma companies can access the high-quality drug product manufacturing they need—without the typical wait times. Our experienced team, best-in-class equipment, and commitment to excellence mean our clients can trust us to help them stay on track and bring life-saving treatments to patients faster.”

A Faster Path to Clinical Trials Without Sacrificing Quality

The traditional fill/finish landscape presents major hurdles for small-volume projects, with waiting periods ranging from 6 to 12 months for an available slot. ClinFAST eliminates these delays by running production processes in parallel and leveraging a templated approach that streamlines each step—from compounding to final release. Selkirk Pharma maintains an on-site inventory of ISO-sized vials, stoppers, filling assemblies, and excipients, reducing the lead time required for sourcing materials. The company also offers flexibility for clients to incorporate customer-supplied materials that align with the ClinFAST process.

Key advantages of ClinFAST:

Rapid turnaround: Delivers clinical trial materials in a fraction of the time required by larger CMOs.

Batch sizes up to 10,000 vials: Ideal for liquid-filled vials used in Phase 1 and 2 trials.

High-yield processing: State-of-the-art equipment minimizes line-loss and ensures consistent filled-container yields.

Scalability: Capable of supporting clients beyond clinical trials with commercial-scale manufacturing capacity.

With ClinFAST, Selkirk Pharma provides a dedicated solution to drug developers for meeting critical clinical timelines. The company’s risk-based approach prioritizes efficiency without compromising quality, ensuring that every project receives the attention it deserves.

To learn more about Selkirk Pharma’s available capacity, capabilities, and commitment to quality, please contact Selkirk Pharma via selkirkpharma.com or email info@selkirkpharma.com.

About Selkirk Pharma

Selkirk Pharma, located in Spokane, Washington, was founded by industry veterans with the vision to build the world’s most reliable manufacturer of injectable drug products. We are dedicated to quality and reliability while upholding a partnership philosophy to ensure drug safety and availability. With an experienced team averaging over 15 years in the industry, our professionals are passionate about optimizing fill and finish turn-around times and accelerating product release while never compromising patient care. Selkirk is committed to delivering efficient, high-quality, and innovative drug product manufacturing solutions to help biotech and pharma companies achieve their clinical trial goals. For more information about ClinFAST™ and Selkirk Pharma’s services, visit http://www.selkirkpharma.com/.

Contacts



Lonnie Barish, MBA

VP, Business Development & Marketing

Selkirk Pharma

lonnie.barish@selkirkpharma.com