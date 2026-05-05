SelectQuote, Inc. Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 – Consolidated Earnings Highlights

Revenue of $430.9 million

Net income of $40.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA* of $44.6 million

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance Ranges:

Revenue expected in a range of $1.61 billion to $1.71 billion

Adjusted EBITDA* expected in a range of $90 million to $100 million

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 – Segment Highlights

Senior

Revenue of $182.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $58.6 million

Approved Medicare Advantage policies of 175,557

Healthcare Services

Revenue of $199.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 million

116,616 SelectRx members

Life

Revenue of $47.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) reported consolidated revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 of $430.9 million compared to consolidated revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 of $408.2 million. Consolidated net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 was $40.2 million compared to consolidated net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 of $26.0 million. Finally, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 was $44.6 million compared to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 of $37.7 million.

SelectQuote Chief Executive Officer Tim Danker remarked, “SelectQuote delivered consistent profit and cash flow for another quarter, despite market shifts for both Medicare Advantage and prescription drugs. We reaffirm our financial outlook for fiscal 2026 driven by operating execution by our agents and continued leverage of our information and technology advantages. Revenue to customer acquisition cost of 6.7X represented a high water mark for the company, and more importantly, signals the value our differentiated healthcare service model provides to policyholders and prescription drug customers.”

Mr. Danker continued, “Our goal to drive reliable and consistent profit, and cash flow growth remains priority number one. We believe the improvement to our capital structure to date, combined with the continued maturation of our SelectRx business, positions SelectQuote to materially expand cash flow in the years ahead. We continue to grow our receivables balance, which now stands at nearly $1 billion and grew by nearly $50 million over the past year, including a $14 million positive change in estimate reflective of the durability and dependability of these future cash flows.”

* See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Segment Results

We currently have three reportable segments: 1) Senior, 2) Healthcare Services and 3) Life. The performance measures of the segments include total revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Costs of commissions and other services revenue, cost of goods sold-pharmacy revenue, marketing and advertising, selling, general, and administrative, and technical development operating expenses that are directly attributable to a segment are reported within the applicable segment. Indirect costs of revenue, marketing and advertising, selling, general, and administrative, and technical development operating expenses are allocated to each segment based on varying metrics such as headcount.

Senior

Financial Results

The following table provides the financial results for the Senior segment for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Revenue $ 182,890 $ 169,442 8 % $ 503,426 $ 517,930 (3 )% Adjusted EBITDA 58,642 45,701 28 % 140,057 153,949 (9 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 32 % 27 % 28 % 30 %

Operating Metrics

Submitted Policies

Submitted policies are counted when an individual completes an application with our licensed agent and provides authorization to the agent to submit the application to the insurance carrier partner. The applicant may have additional actions to take before the application will be reviewed by the insurance carrier.

The following table shows the number of submitted policies for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Medicare Advantage 196,970 201,817 (2 )% 553,286 588,872 (6 )% All other (1) 24,912 22,858 9 % 71,632 65,975 9 % Total 221,882 224,675 (1 )% 624,918 654,847 (5 )% (1) Represents the submitted policies for Medicare supplement, dental, vision and hearing, prescription drug plan and other.

Approved Policies

Approved policies represents the number of submitted policies that were approved by our insurance carrier partners for the identified product during the indicated period. Not all approved policies will go in force.

The following table shows the number of approved policies for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Medicare Advantage 175,557 168,001 4 % 495,346 507,530 (2 )% All other (1) 21,152 17,623 20 % 55,330 50,316 10 % Total 196,709 185,624 6 % 550,676 557,846 (1 )% (1) Represents the approved policies for Medicare supplement, dental, vision and hearing, prescription drug plan and other.

Lifetime Value of Commissions per Approved Policy

Lifetime value of commissions per approved policy represents commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of an approved policy based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints. The lifetime value of commissions per approved policy is equal to the sum of the commission revenue due upon the initial sale of a policy, and when applicable, an estimate of future renewal commissions.

The following table shows the lifetime value of commissions per approved policy for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (dollars per policy): 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Medicare Advantage $ 904 $ 915 (1 )% $ 871 $ 892 (2 )% All other(1) 81 151 (46 )% 121 139 (13 )% (1) Represents the weighted average LTV per approved policy.

Healthcare Services

Financial Results

The following table provides the financial results for the Healthcare Services segment for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Revenue $ 199,386 $ 189,569 5 % $ 651,391 $ 528,677 23 % Adjusted EBITDA 5,278 6,445 (18 )% 13,336 13,534 (1 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3 % 3 % 2 % 3 %

Operating Metrics

Members

The total number of SelectRx members represents the amount of active customers to which an order has been shipped and the prescriptions per day represents the total average prescriptions shipped per business day. These two metrics are the primary drivers of revenue for Healthcare Services.

The following table shows the total number of SelectRx members as of the periods presented:

March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Total SelectRx Members 116,616 105,523

The total number of SelectRx members increased by 11% as of March 31, 2026, compared to March 31, 2025, due to our strategy to grow SelectRx membership.

The following table shows the average prescriptions shipped per day for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Prescriptions Per Day 33,209 29,015 32,384 26,942

Combined Senior and Healthcare Services - Consumer Per Unit Economics

Combined Senior and Healthcare Services consumer per unit economics represents total MA and MS commissions; other product commissions; other revenues, including revenues from Healthcare Services; and operating expenses associated with Senior and Healthcare Services, each shown per number of approved MA and MS policies over a given time period. Management assesses the business on a per-unit basis to help ensure that the revenue opportunity associated with a successful policy sale is attractive relative to the marketing acquisition cost. Because not all acquired leads result in a successful policy sale, all per-policy metrics are based on approved policies, which is the measure that triggers revenue recognition.

The MA and MS commission per MA/MS policy represents the LTV for policies sold in the period. Other commission per MA/MS policy represents the LTV for other products sold in the period, including DVH prescription drug plan, and other products, which management views as additional commission revenue on our agents’ core function of MA/MS policy sales. Pharmacy revenue per MA/MS policy represents revenue from SelectRx, and other revenue per MA/MS policy represents revenue from Population Health, production bonuses, marketing development funds, lead generation revenue, and adjustments from the Company’s reassessment of its cohorts’ transaction prices. Total operating expenses per MA/MS policy represents all of the operating expenses within Senior and Healthcare Services. The revenue to customer acquisition cost (“CAC”) multiple represents total revenue as a multiple of total marketing acquisition cost, which represents the direct costs of acquiring leads. These costs are included in marketing and advertising expense within the total operating expenses per MA/MS policy.

The following table shows combined Senior and Healthcare Services consumer per unit economics for the periods presented. Based on the seasonality of Senior and the fluctuations between quarters, we believe that the most relevant view of per unit economics is on a rolling 12-month basis. All per MA/MS policy metrics below are based on the sum of approved MA/MS policies, as both products have similar commission profiles.

Twelve Months Ended March 31, (dollars per approved policy): 2026 2025 MA and MS approved policies 582,951 616,379 MA and MS commission per MA / MS policy $ 868 $ 885 Other commission per MA/MS policy 11 13 Pharmacy revenue per MA/MS policy 1,461 1,063 Other revenue per MA/MS policy 150 103 Total revenue per MA / MS policy 2,490 2,064 Total operating expenses per MA / MS policy (2,193 ) (1,794 ) Adjusted EBITDA per MA/MS policy $ 297 $ 270 Adjusted EBITDA Margin per MA/MS policy 12 % 13 % Revenue / CAC multiple 6.7X 5.8X

Total revenue per MA/MS policy increased 21% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the twelve months ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to the increase in pharmacy revenue. Total operating expenses per MA/MS policy increased 22% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the twelve months ended March 31, 2025, driven by an increase in cost of goods sold-pharmacy revenue for Healthcare Services due to the growth of the business.

Life

Financial Results

The following table provides the financial results for the Life segment for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Revenue $ 47,896 $ 45,842 4 % $ 138,166 $ 124,993 11 % Adjusted EBITDA 6,084 6,364 (4 )% 17,236 19,747 (13 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13 % 14 % 13 % 16 %

Operating Metrics

Life premium represents the total premium value for all policies that were approved by the relevant insurance carrier partner and for which the policy document was sent to the policyholder and payment information was received by the relevant insurance carrier partner during the indicated period. Because our commissions are earned based on a percentage of total premium, total premium volume for a given period is the key driver of revenue for our Life segment.

The following table shows term and final expense premiums for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Term Premiums $ 19,123 $ 18,930 1 % $ 56,079 $ 51,459 9 % Final Expense Premiums 27,287 27,681 (1 )% 84,072 74,292 13 % Total $ 46,410 $ 46,611 — % $ 140,151 $ 125,751 11 %

Earnings Conference Call

SelectQuote, Inc. will host a conference call with the investment community on May 5, 2026 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. To register for this conference call, please use this link: https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/775360431?pwd=VqmW7XWK. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. The event will also be webcasted live via our investor relations website https://ir.selectquote.com/investor-home/default.aspx.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP and to provide investors with additional information regarding our GAAP financial results, we have presented in this release Adjusted EBITDA, which, when presented on a consolidated basis, is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to any similarly titled measure presented by other companies. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, and certain add-backs for non-cash or non-recurring expenses, including restructuring and share-based compensation expenses. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income. We monitor and have presented in this release Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and Board of Directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance, establish budgets, and develop operational goals for managing our business. In particular, we believe that excluding the impact of these expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance.

A reconciliation of the differences between Adjusted EBITDA and its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income, is presented below on page 15. The Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable effort because it is not possible to predict certain information included in the calculation of such GAAP measure, including the fair value of outstanding warrants to purchase shares of the Company's common stock. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s GAAP financial results.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our reliance on a limited number of insurance carrier partners and any potential termination of those relationships or failure to develop new relationships; existing and future laws and regulations affecting the health insurance market; changes in health insurance products offered by our insurance carrier partners and the health insurance market generally; insurance carriers offering products and services directly to consumers; changes to commissions paid by insurance carriers and underwriting practices; competition with brokers, exclusively online brokers and carriers who opt to sell policies directly to consumers; competition from government-run health insurance exchanges; developments in the U.S. health insurance system; our dependence on revenue from carriers in our senior segment and downturns in the senior health as well as life, automotive and home insurance industries; our ability to develop new offerings and penetrate new vertical markets; risks from third-party products; failure to enroll individuals during the Medicare annual enrollment period; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our dependence on lead providers and ability to compete for leads; failure to obtain and/or convert sales leads to actual sales of insurance policies; access to data from consumers and insurance carriers; accuracy of information provided from and to consumers during the insurance shopping process; cost-effective advertisement through internet search engines; ability to contact consumers and market products by telephone; global economic conditions, including inflation; disruption to operations as a result of future acquisitions; significant estimates and assumptions in the preparation of our financial statements; impairment of goodwill; potential litigation and other legal proceedings or inquiries; our existing and future indebtedness; our ability to maintain compliance with our debt covenants; access to additional capital; our ability to regain and maintain compliance with NYSE listing standards; failure to protect our intellectual property and our brand; fluctuations in our financial results caused by seasonality; accuracy and timeliness of commissions reports from insurance carriers; timing of insurance carriers’ approval and payment practices; factors that impact our estimate of the constrained lifetime value of commissions per policyholder; changes in accounting rules, tax legislation and other legislation; disruptions or failures of our technological infrastructure and platform; failure to maintain relationships with third-party service providers; cybersecurity breaches or other attacks involving our systems or those of our insurance carrier partners or third-party service providers; our ability to protect consumer information and other data; failure to market and sell Medicare plans effectively or in compliance with laws; and other factors related to our pharmacy business, including manufacturing or supply chain disruptions, access to and demand for prescription drugs, changes in reimbursement rates under our contracts with pharmacy benefit managers, and regulatory changes or other industry developments that may affect our pharmacy operations. For a further discussion of these and other risk factors that could impact our future results and performance, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (the “Annual Report”) and subsequent periodic reports filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

About SelectQuote:

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies, allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote’s success: a strong force of highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads. Today, the Company operates an ecosystem offering high touchpoints for consumers across insurance, pharmacy, and virtual care.

With an ecosystem offering engagement points for consumers across insurance, Medicare, pharmacy, and value-based care, the company now has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Healthcare Services, and SelectQuote Life. SelectQuote Senior serves the needs of a demographic that sees around 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. SelectQuote Healthcare Services is comprised of the SelectRx Pharmacy, a Patient-Centered Pharmacy Home™ (PCPH) accredited pharmacy, SelectPatient Management, a provider of chronic care management services, and Healthcare Select which proactively connects consumers with a wide breadth of healthcare services supporting their needs.

SELECTQUOTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 35,211 $ 35,733 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $9.2 million and $11.8 million, respectively 234,291 151,388 Commissions receivable-current 76,836 132,077 Other current assets 20,900 21,844 Total current assets 367,238 341,042 COMMISSIONS RECEIVABLE—Net 882,693 818,751 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT—Net 13,247 14,577 SOFTWARE—Net 16,953 15,060 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 21,566 24,635 INTANGIBLE ASSETS—Net 1,120 1,973 GOODWILL 29,438 29,438 OTHER ASSETS 2,455 3,880 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,334,710 $ 1,249,356 LIABILITIES, PREFERRED STOCK, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 103,205 $ 59,205 Accrued expenses 24,092 13,856 Accrued compensation and benefits 68,646 58,788 Operating lease liabilities—current 4,665 4,820 Current portion of long-term debt 22,457 68,523 Other current liabilities 8,035 7,718 Total current liabilities 231,100 212,910 LONG-TERM DEBT, NET—less current portion 353,326 316,589 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 45,211 37,872 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 22,678 25,982 OTHER LIABILITIES 18,904 80,485 Total liabilities 671,219 673,838 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES PREFERRED STOCK: Senior Non-Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 350,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively, current liquidation preference of $408.4 million and $367.1 million as of March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025. 278,757 224,374 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, $0.01 par value 1,763 1,728 Additional paid-in capital 526,129 571,605 Accumulated deficit (143,158 ) (222,189 ) Total shareholders’ equity 384,734 351,144 TOTAL LIABILITIES, PREFERRED STOCK, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,334,710 $ 1,249,356

Investor Relations:

Sloan Bohlen

877-678-4083

investorrelations@selectquote.com

Media:

Matt Gunter

913-286-4931

matt.gunter@selectquote.com