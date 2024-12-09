SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Seismic Therapeutic Presents New Preclinical Efficacy Data for S-1117 in Prophylactic and Therapeutic Animal Models of Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) at 66th ASH Annual Meeting

December 9, 2024 | 
3 min read

S-1117 offers a new therapeutic opportunity in autoantibody-mediated diseases such as myasthenia gravis and ITP

Company plans to develop S-1117 for chronic and acute treatment of IgG autoantibody-driven diseases and expects to initiate first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial in 1H 2025

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seismic Therapeutic, Inc., the machine learning immunology company, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data for its pan‑immunoglobulin G (IgG) sculpting enzyme candidate, S-1117, at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting taking place on December 7-10 in San Diego, CA. Preclinical data for S-1117 demonstrated superior efficacy in prophylactic and therapeutic murine models of acute immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) compared to a benchmark neonatal Fc receptor (FcRN) inhibitor therapy. ITP is an autoimmune disease that causes the body to attack its own platelets, resulting in low platelet count and bleeding.


S-1117 is a novel engineered Fc-fused pan-IgG protease targeting IgG autoantibodies. Within a single molecule, S-1117 addresses multiple, clinically validated, orthogonal pathogenic mechanisms, which may result in superior clinical outcome in autoantibody-mediated disorders, such as ITP and myasthenia gravis. Seismic plans to develop S-1117 for both chronic and acute treatment of IgG autoantibody-driven diseases and expects to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of S-1117 in healthy volunteers in the first half of 2025.

“Enzymatic IgG degradation by S-1117 offers a new therapeutic approach to address autoantibody-mediated diseases. The new preclinical ITP mouse model data further validates the speed, depth and magnitude of the IgG reduction we can achieve in vivo with S-1117, as well as its superior activity in this setting compared to a benchmark FcRN inhibitor,” said John Sundy, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D at Seismic Therapeutic. “These results, combined with the previously disclosed profile of S‑1117, continue to highlight its potential as a fast acting, treat-to-target drug for chronic and acute settings.”

The S-1117 preclinical data at ASH 2024 builds upon the recently-presented results from in vitro and in vivo studies, which showed that S-1117 achieved deep, rapid and sustained reduction of all IgG subclasses and was able to directly cleave circulating and immune complexed IgG, as well as the IgG B cell receptor expressed on memory B cells. S-1117 also has the potential for a convenient, small volume, subcutaneous, self-administered treatment regimen administered every 4-6 weeks.

In the efficacy studies in animal models of ITP, acute ITP was induced in mice by rabbit anti-mouse platelet serum (or RAMS) injections, and S-1117 was administered before or after RAMS injections in the prophylactic model or therapeutic model, respectively. The new efficacy data presented at ASH 2024 includes the following highlights:

  • S-1117 demonstrated superior efficacy as measured by blocking platelet destruction compared to a benchmark FcRN inhibitor.
  • In the prophylactic model, a single dose of S-1117 protected mice against antibody-mediated platelet destruction even with re-dosing of RAMS.
  • In the therapeutic model, a single dose of S-1117 accelerated and sustained the recovery of platelet counts, maintaining efficacy even with re-dosing of RAMS.

The poster for the data presented at ASH 2024 is available here on Seismic’s website.

About Seismic Therapeutic

Seismic Therapeutic™ is a biotechnology company making a major shift in how immunology therapies are discovered and developed, enabled by machine learning. The company has a growing preclinical stage best-in-class and first-in-class biologics pipeline, derived from its integrated IMPACT platform, to control dysregulated adaptive immunity and address multiple autoimmune diseases. The company is backed by a strong syndicate of life sciences investors and is located in the Boston biotechnology hub. For more information, please visit www.seismictx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and on X @Seismic_Tx.

Contacts

Media Contact
Kathryn Morris, The Yates Network
914-204-6412
kathryn@theyatesnetwork.com

Investor Contact
Emiley Demick, Precision AQ
212-362-1200
emiley.demick@precisionaq.com

Massachusetts Events Preclinical
Seismic Therapeutic, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Note paper with blood donation concept on red background
Sickle cell disease
Vertex, Beam Report SCD Cell and Gene Therapies Advances at ASH 2024
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Bladder cancer
Protara, CG Oncology Tout Promising Bladder Cancer Outcomes
December 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Handshake gesture contemporary collage art. Celebrating success, congratulating for financial and business partnership, job contract deal, mutual friendship and respect. Abstract illustration isolated.
Alzheimer’s disease
GSK Strikes Third Agreement This Week, Leans Further Into Neuro
December 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo, BioNTech, Merus to Present Promising Cancer Therapies at ESMO Asia 2024
December 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac