Seismic Therapeutic Appoints Sophie Jones, M.D., as Chief Financial Officer

Biotechnology investment banking veteran and physician scientist brings more than two decades of business, financial and clinical expertise

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seismic Therapeutic, Inc., the machine learning immunology company, today announced the appointment of Sophie Jones, M.D., as the company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective June 18, 2025. In this role, Dr. Jones will lead Seismic’s finance organization and will work closely with the executive team to advance the company’s business operations and strategy across its portfolio of immunology medicines.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sophie to the Seismic team as our Chief Financial Officer. With an impressive background as an investment banker and a physician scientist, her proven track record in biotech finance and strategy will be instrumental in steering our financial strategy and supporting our growth as an innovator in immunology,” said Jo Viney, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seismic. “This appointment comes as Seismic is in the midst of our next growth phase as we advance our two lead biologics programs in the clinic to realize our mission of improving outcomes for patients with autoimmune and allergy diseases.”

“This is an exciting time to join Seismic’s impressive leadership team as the company has made remarkable progress transitioning two lead programs into the clinic and generating a deep pipeline derived from its IMPACT platform that integrates machine learning in biologics drug development,” stated Dr. Jones. “Seismic’s approach has the potential to result in powerful, novel treatments for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases of high unmet need, and I am excited to contribute my energy and expertise to the company’s success.”

Dr. Jones has more than a decade of investment banking and capital markets experience advising entrepreneurial life sciences companies in a total of more than $250 billion in equity financings, equity linked financings, and announced M&A transactions. Dr. Jones joins Seismic from J.P. Morgan where she served as a Managing Director in Healthcare Investment Banking. Previously, she was at Centerview Partners focused on Healthcare Mergers & Acquisitions. Dr. Jones completed her medical training in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and served as Chief Fellow in Heart-Lung Transplant and in the Cardiothoracic Surgery Research Laboratory of the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. Dr. Jones holds an M.D. with Honors from Boston University School of Medicine and a B.A. in History with Honors from Yale University.

About Seismic Therapeutic

Seismic Therapeutic™ is a biotechnology company making a major shift in how immunology therapies are discovered and developed, enabled by machine learning. The company has a growing clinical and preclinical best-in-class and first-in-class biologics pipeline, derived from its integrated IMPACT platform, to control dysregulated adaptive immunity and address multiple autoimmune diseases. The company is backed by a strong syndicate of life sciences investors and is located in the Boston biotechnology hub. For more information, please visit www.seismictx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and on X @Seismic_Tx.

Media Contact

Kathryn Morris, The Yates Network

914-204-6412

kathryn@theyatesnetwork.com

Investor Contact

Anne Marie Fields, Precision AQ (formerly Stern IR)

212-362-1200

annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com