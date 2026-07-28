Secretome Therapeutics Expands Rare Disease Leadership Team

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Secretome Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies derived from neonatal cardiac progenitor cells (nCPC), today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointments of Dr. Teji Singh, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer; David Chapman as Senior Vice President of Operations; Dr. Karin Lucas, Ph.D., as Vice President of Medical Affairs; and Maggie Loeffler, CPA, as Vice President of Finance & Administration. The Company also announced that Dr. Marshelle Smith, M.D., has transitioned into the role of Chief Development Officer.

“Secretome is evolving into a premier, rare disease-focused biopharma company, and each of the senior leaders joining our team has deep experience building world-class drug development organizations focused on rare diseases,” said Vinny Jindal, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Secretome Therapeutics. “With our leadership team in place, we are well-positioned to advance STM-01 into late-stage clinical studies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and to continue maturing our platform of novel regenerative therapies for a broad array of rare and underserved diseases.”

Dr. Singh joins Secretome as Chief Medical Officer with more than three decades of experience in clinical development, regulatory strategy, and rare disease drug development. Most recently, he led clinical development at Sarepta Therapeutics, where he oversaw programs focused on advancing innovative therapies. Prior to Sarepta, he held positions of increasing responsibility in cell and gene therapy development at Sanofi/Genzyme. Throughout his career, Dr. Singh has successfully advanced therapies from early-stage development through regulatory approval and has contributed to multiple product approvals.

As Senior Vice President of Operations, David Chapman will build commercial and operational infrastructure to support the growth and maturation of Secretome’s development programs and the company at-large. He brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the US and Europe across commercial strategy, market access, product launch, and organizational buildout, including senior executive and commercial roles at Zambon USA, Agios Pharmaceuticals, AMAG/COVIS, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Pfizer. His experience spans more than 20 product launches across rare disease, hematology, pulmonary, cardiovascular, neurology, and other specialty therapeutic areas, as well as business development, alliance management, and government affairs.

Dr. Lucas joins Secretome as Vice President of Medical Affairs with more than two decades of biotechnology experience spanning medical affairs, scientific communications, CMC development, and stakeholder engagement. Previously, Dr. Lucas has held leadership positions at Sarepta Therapeutics, Biogen Idec, Cardinal Health, and Biotech Primer. Her breadth of experience in the DMD ecosystem includes scientific education, medical affairs leadership, and engagement with healthcare providers, researchers, and patient advocacy organizations throughout the development and launch of four products.

As Vice President of Finance & Administration, Maggie Loeffler will oversee financial operations, corporate planning, human resources, accounting, and administrative infrastructure for Secretome. She brings more than 20 years of finance and accounting leadership in the biopharma industry, including multiple capital raises, an IPO, a reverse merger, and SEC reporting. Before joining Secretome, she held senior finance leadership roles at Reata Pharmaceuticals and Reneo Pharmaceuticals, (now OnKure Therapeutics), and began her career in public accounting at Ernst & Young.

In addition to these appointments, Dr. Marshelle Smith, M.D., has transitioned into the role of Chief Development Officer. In this role, Dr. Smith will lead the regenerative cell therapy pipeline development in cardioimmunology for Secretome, building upon the successful first-in-man study for STM-01 she oversaw as Chief Medical Officer. She brings extensive biotechnology and regenerative medicine experience, including prior leadership roles at SQZ Biotechnologies, Viracta Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, Gilead Sciences, and Amgen, with expertise spanning clinical development, inflammation, cardiovascular disease, rare diseases, and advanced cell therapies.

About Secretome Therapeutics

Secretome Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Plano, Texas, developing novel therapies derived from neonatal cardiac progenitor cells. The Company’s lead product candidate, STM-01, is a cellular therapy designed to modulate inflammatory and fibrotic pathways and support myocardial function in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, dilated cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. Secretome is also advancing STM-21, a secretome-based therapeutic currently in preclinical development, and other novel nCPC-based products.

Media Contact

Vinny Jindal

President and CEO

vjindal@secretometx.com

https://secretometherapeutics.com/