Scryb Reports Fiscal 2025 Results; Strengthened Balance Sheet and Significant Cybeats Exposure

Scryb holds 75 million Cybeats Technologies Corp. shares with a market value of approximately $12 million, based on a market price of $0.16 per share. These 75 million shares represent approximately 39% of Cybeats' issued and outstanding shares. At market close on January 27, Scryb traded at $0.10 per share and had a market capitalization of approximately $4.7 million.

Working capital improved by approximately $8 million year-over-year, strengthening from a $6.8 million deficit at September 30, 2024 to a surplus of approximately $1.2 million at September 30, 2025.

Total liabilities were reduced by approximately 77% year-over-year, declining from $11.4 million at September 30, 2024 to approximately $2.6 million at September 30, 2025.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - announces that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 ("FY2025"). The filings are available on SEDAR+. Fiscal 2025 marked a transformative year for Scryb, highlighted by a materially strengthened balance sheet, significantly reduced operating costs, and a simplified corporate structure aligned with a focused portfolio of growth investments. Scryb invests in and actively supports a growing portfolio of innovative and high-upside ventures across the technology sector.