Scryb Reports 2026 AGM Results and Welcomes Veteran Capital Markets and Finance Directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2026) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) ("Scryb" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held on March 31, 2026.
All resolutions presented at the AGM received overwhelming shareholder support, with more than 99% of votes cast in favour. This strong approval reflects shareholder confidence in the Company's management team, leadership, refreshed strategy, and long-term direction.
Two new independent members have been appointed to the Board of Directors: Akshay D'Souza and Graeme Parker, CPA, CA. These appointments are aligned with the Company's direction as it executes its streamlined operational plan and high-conviction investment strategy in the technology sector.
Akshay D'Souza offers extensive senior-level expertise in institutional equities trading, having held various high-level positions focused on managing risk books and agency trading throughout his career. His comprehensive background in trading and analysis across the capital structure provides a unique and valuable perspective for evaluating complex investment opportunities. Previously, Mr. D'Souza held key trading roles at prominent financial institutions, including RBC Capital Markets, Stifel Nicolaus, Laurentian Bank, Wellington West, and Blackmont Capital. His deep expertise in equity markets, convertible bonds, warrants, and strategic capital allocations strengthens the Board's ability to support Scryb's high-conviction investment mandate.
Mr. Parker brings extensive expertise in financial reporting, regulatory compliance, risk management, internal controls, and corporate governance. Mr. Parker previously served as a Manager at Deloitte LLP, where he managed engagements for large reporting issuers and cross-listed entities, mentored teams on complex group audits and collaborated on IT risk and ERP control environments. Now a Partner at Yale PGC, LLP he leads assurance engagements and advises clients and Boards on financial reporting, internal controls and business processes.
"This year's AGM reflects clear shareholder support for the changes we've made across the business, including the election of two new directors. It marks renewed confidence in our direction. With a significantly strengthened balance sheet, disciplined approach and a focused portfolio, we are well positioned to deliver sustainable long-term value," said James Van Staveren, CEO of Scryb.
Scryb extends its sincere gratitude to the directors stepping down: Greg Van Staveren, Michael Kitchen and Michael Minder, for their many years of dedicated service and contributions to the Company. The Company wishes them all the best in their future endeavours.
About Scryb
Scryb invests in and actively supports a growing portfolio of innovative and high-upside ventures across the technology sector.
Contact:James Van Staveren, CEO
Phone: 647-847-5543
Email: info@scryb.ai
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding Scryb's strategy, financial position, future performance, investment activities, outlook, and the expected growth, performance, and prospects of its investment holdings. Forward-looking information is generally identified by the use of words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "could," "estimates," and similar expressions. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs as of the date of this press release. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, customer demand, regulatory developments, access to capital, the execution of business plans by portfolio companies, and the absence of material adverse events. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, competitive pressures, changes in regulatory or legal environments, the financial performance of portfolio companies, and the Company's ability to execute its strategic objectives. Although management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and Scryb undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290812
All resolutions presented at the AGM received overwhelming shareholder support, with more than 99% of votes cast in favour. This strong approval reflects shareholder confidence in the Company's management team, leadership, refreshed strategy, and long-term direction.
Two new independent members have been appointed to the Board of Directors: Akshay D'Souza and Graeme Parker, CPA, CA. These appointments are aligned with the Company's direction as it executes its streamlined operational plan and high-conviction investment strategy in the technology sector.
Akshay D'Souza offers extensive senior-level expertise in institutional equities trading, having held various high-level positions focused on managing risk books and agency trading throughout his career. His comprehensive background in trading and analysis across the capital structure provides a unique and valuable perspective for evaluating complex investment opportunities. Previously, Mr. D'Souza held key trading roles at prominent financial institutions, including RBC Capital Markets, Stifel Nicolaus, Laurentian Bank, Wellington West, and Blackmont Capital. His deep expertise in equity markets, convertible bonds, warrants, and strategic capital allocations strengthens the Board's ability to support Scryb's high-conviction investment mandate.
Mr. Parker brings extensive expertise in financial reporting, regulatory compliance, risk management, internal controls, and corporate governance. Mr. Parker previously served as a Manager at Deloitte LLP, where he managed engagements for large reporting issuers and cross-listed entities, mentored teams on complex group audits and collaborated on IT risk and ERP control environments. Now a Partner at Yale PGC, LLP he leads assurance engagements and advises clients and Boards on financial reporting, internal controls and business processes.
"This year's AGM reflects clear shareholder support for the changes we've made across the business, including the election of two new directors. It marks renewed confidence in our direction. With a significantly strengthened balance sheet, disciplined approach and a focused portfolio, we are well positioned to deliver sustainable long-term value," said James Van Staveren, CEO of Scryb.
Scryb extends its sincere gratitude to the directors stepping down: Greg Van Staveren, Michael Kitchen and Michael Minder, for their many years of dedicated service and contributions to the Company. The Company wishes them all the best in their future endeavours.
About Scryb
Scryb invests in and actively supports a growing portfolio of innovative and high-upside ventures across the technology sector.
Contact:James Van Staveren, CEO
Phone: 647-847-5543
Email: info@scryb.ai
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding Scryb's strategy, financial position, future performance, investment activities, outlook, and the expected growth, performance, and prospects of its investment holdings. Forward-looking information is generally identified by the use of words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "could," "estimates," and similar expressions. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs as of the date of this press release. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, customer demand, regulatory developments, access to capital, the execution of business plans by portfolio companies, and the absence of material adverse events. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, competitive pressures, changes in regulatory or legal environments, the financial performance of portfolio companies, and the Company's ability to execute its strategic objectives. Although management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and Scryb undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290812