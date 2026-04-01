Scryb Reports 2026 AGM Results and Welcomes Veteran Capital Markets and Finance Directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2026) -is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held on March 31, 2026.All resolutions presented at the AGM received overwhelming shareholder support, with more than 99% of votes cast in favour. This strong approval reflects shareholder confidence in the Company's management team, leadership, refreshed strategy, and long-term direction.Two new independent members have been appointed to the Board of Directors:andThese appointments are aligned with the Company's direction as it executes its streamlined operational plan and high-conviction investment strategy in the technology sector.Akshay D'Souza offers extensive senior-level expertise in institutional equities trading, having held various high-level positions focused on managing risk books and agency trading throughout his career. His comprehensive background in trading and analysis across the capital structure provides a unique and valuable perspective for evaluating complex investment opportunities. Previously, Mr. D'Souza held key trading roles at prominent financial institutions, including RBC Capital Markets, Stifel Nicolaus, Laurentian Bank, Wellington West, and Blackmont Capital. His deep expertise in equity markets, convertible bonds, warrants, and strategic capital allocations strengthens the Board's ability to support Scryb's high-conviction investment mandate.Mr. Parker brings extensive expertise in financial reporting, regulatory compliance, risk management, internal controls, and corporate governance. Mr. Parker previously served as a Manager at Deloitte LLP, where he managed engagements for large reporting issuers and cross-listed entities, mentored teams on complex group audits and collaborated on IT risk and ERP control environments. Now a Partner at Yale PGC, LLP he leads assurance engagements and advises clients and Boards on financial reporting, internal controls and business processes.saidScryb extends its sincere gratitude to the directors stepping down: Greg Van Staveren, Michael Kitchen and Michael Minder, for their many years of dedicated service and contributions to the Company. The Company wishes them all the best in their future endeavours.Scryb invests in and actively supports a growing portfolio of innovative and high-upside ventures across the technology sector.James Van Staveren, CEOPhone: 647-847-5543Email:To view the source version of this press release, please visit