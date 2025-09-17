Scryb Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) -, is pleased to announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "") of up to 6,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $600,000Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each a full warrant a ""). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share of the Company at a price of $0.18 for a period of eighteen months after closing.The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of closing in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.The Company may (i) pay a cash finder's fee to certain registered finders (each a "") of up to 7% of the aggregate gross proceeds of subscriptions facilitated by such Finders; and (ii) issue such number of finder's warrants (a "") that is equal to up to 7% of the number of Units sourced by the Finder, with each Finder's Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "") at an exercise price of CAD$0.18 per Finder's Warrant Share for a period of 18 months following the closing date of the Offering.Scryb invests in and actively supports a growing portfolio of innovative and high-upside ventures across the technology sector.James Van Staveren, CEOPhone: 647-847-5543Email:To view the source version of this press release, please visit