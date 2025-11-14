SCIENTURE Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Reports Significant Revenue Growth to $590K and Substantial Increase in Gross Profit to $575K

Launched Sales of Arbli™, the First FDA-Approved Ready-To-Use Liquid Formulation of Losartan for Hypertension

COMMACK, NY, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: SCNX), a holding company for existing and planned pharmaceutical operating companies focused on providing enhanced value to patients, physicians and caregivers through the development, commercialization, and distribution of novel specialty products that address unmet market needs, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights Compared to Third Quarter 2024:

Launched sales of Arbli ™ (losartan potassium).

(losartan potassium). Net revenue increased from approximately $65 thousand to $590 thousand.

Gross profit increased from approximately $4 thousand to $575 thousand.



“Q3 was a transformational quarter for Scienture as we commenced sales of Arbli™,” commented Narasimhan Mani, President and Co-CEO of Scienture. “We delivered strong results this quarter, with significant increases in net revenues and gross profit as we entered full commercial scale-up of our first FDA-approved product, Arbli™. In the past month, Arbli™ was added to key national payor formularies, expanding access to over 100 million covered lives, and we secured GPO agreements reaching more than 2,500 healthcare institutions, representing potential penetration into roughly 20% of the U.S. institutional market. As we broaden our marketing efforts and demand builds across retail, institutional, and long-term care channels, we see significant potential for sustained adoption and long-term value creation. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, we fundamentally strengthened our balance sheet by substantially reducing our outstanding debt and significantly enhancing our cash position to over $8 million as of November 13, 2025. Having optimized our capital structure, we are now strongly positioned and adequately capitalized to advance our commercial and operational priorities.”

“Backed by a strong commercial infrastructure and the successful launch of Arbli™, Scienture is preparing to commercially launch REZENOPY®, a life-saving opioid overdose emergency treatment, in Q1 2026,” stated Shankar Hariharan, Executive Chairman and co-CEO of Scienture. “REZENOPY® is the most potent naloxone HCl product currently available, leveraging a proven active ingredient and delivery method while offering increased effectiveness against today’s more powerful opioids. Additionally, our development pipeline remains strong, and we continue to evaluate additional opportunities to add accretive products to our commercial portfolio. Delivering sustained shareholder value remains the Company’s core priority.”

About Arbli™

Arbli™ is a novel proprietary formulation of losartan, a widely prescribed angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) for hypertension. It is the first and only liquid formulation of losartan on the market that does not require compounding and has reduced dosing volume and long-term shelf life at room temperature storage. Arbli™ is FDA-approved for the treatment of hypertension in patients greater than six years old, for reducing the risk of stroke in patients with hypertension and left ventricular hypertrophy, and for treating diabetic nephropathy in certain patients with type 2 diabetes. By offering a safe, effective, and convenient liquid alternative, Arbli™ provides a tailored solution for patients who require or prefer a liquid formulation. As an FDA-approved product, Arbli™ provides consistent quality and dosing accuracy, addressing the risks and inconsistencies often associated with extemporaneously compounded losartan prescriptions. Arbli™ has two issued patents from the USPTO, which are also listed in the FDA Orangebook.

Arbli™ is the first and only oral liquid formulation of losartan approved by the U.S. FDA. Arbli™ comes in a 165 mL bottle as a peppermint flavored suspension that does not require refrigeration, and has been approved for a shelf life of 24 months from the date of manufacture when stored at room temperature.

INDICATION

Arbli™ is an angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB) indicated for:

Treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure in adults and children greater than 6 years old. Lowering blood pressure reduces the risk of fatal and nonfatal cardiovascular events, primarily strokes and myocardial infarctions.

Reduction of the risk of stroke in patients with hypertension and left ventricular hypertrophy.

Treatment of diabetic nephropathy with an elevated serum creatinine and proteinuria in patients with type 2 diabetes and a history of hypertension.



IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not take Arbli ™ when pregnant. When pregnancy is detected, discontinue Arbli ™ as soon as possible. Drugs that act directly on the renin-angiotensin system can cause injury and death to the developing fetus. Arbli ™ can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Use of drugs that act on the renin-angiotensin system during the second and third trimesters of pregnancy reduces fetal renal function and increases fetal and neonatal morbidity and death.



Arbli can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Use of drugs that act on the renin-angiotensin system during the second and third trimesters of pregnancy reduces fetal renal function and increases fetal and neonatal morbidity and death. Do not co-administer Arbli ™ with aliskiren in patients with diabetes. Avoid use of aliskiren with Arbli ™ in patients with renal impairment (GFR <60 mL/min).



with aliskiren in patients with diabetes. Avoid use of aliskiren with Arbli in patients with renal impairment (GFR <60 mL/min). Do not administer Arbli ™ in patients with severe hepatic impairment. Arbli ™ has not been studied in patients with severe hepatic impairment.



in patients with severe hepatic impairment. Arbli has not been studied in patients with severe hepatic impairment. The most common adverse reactions are (incidence ≥2% and greater than placebo): dizziness, upper respiratory infection, nasal congestion, and back pain.



You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088. You may also contact Scienture at 1-833-754-4917.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for complete product information. For more information, talk to your healthcare provider.

About Hypertension

Hypertension (high blood pressure) is a cardiovascular condition, when the pressure in the blood vessels is too high (140/90 mmHg or higher). According to the CDC, hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects nearly half of adults in the United States, or 119.9 million people. Hypertension is defined as a systolic blood pressure of 140 mmHg or higher, and diastolic blood pressure of 90 mmHg or higher. Hypertension is a risk factor for stroke and heart disease, which are leading causes of death in the U.S. Factors that increase the risk of having high blood pressure include: older age, genetics, being overweight or obese, not being physically active, high-salt diet and drinking too much alcohol. Hypertension is clinically diagnosed if, when blood pressure is measured on two different days, the systolic blood pressure readings on both days is ≥140 mmHg and/or the diastolic blood pressure readings on both days is ≥ 90 mmHg.

About Scienture Holdings, Inc.

SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: “SCNX”), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Scienture, LLC, is a comprehensive pharmaceutical product company focused on providing enhanced value to patients, physicians and caregivers by offering novel specialty products to satisfy unmet market needs. Scienture, LLC is a branded, specialty pharmaceutical company consisting of a highly experienced team of industry professionals who are passionate about developing and bringing to market unique specialty products that provide enhanced value to patients and healthcare systems. The assets in development at Scienture are across therapeutics areas, indications and cater to different market segments and channels. For more information please visit: www.scientureholdings.com and www.scienture.com.

(Tables follow)

Scienture Holdings, Inc. formerly TRxADE HEALTH, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 355,692 $ 308,096 Accounts receivable, net 590,050 11,106 Inventory 234,521 - Prepaid expenses 240,811 4,560 Notes receivable - related party - 1,300,000 Other receivables - 4,138,770 Deferred offering costs - 534,800 Current assets of discontinued operations - 8,145 Total current assets 1,421,074 6,305,477 Property, plant and equipment, net 16,000 17,500 Deposits - 22,039 Notes receivable 5,000,000 - Interest receivable 62,500 - Intangible assets, net 76,400,000 76,400,000 Goodwill 21,372,960 21,372,960 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,360 201,433 Deferred tax asset 534,396 534,396 Total assets $ 104,830,290 $ 104,853,805 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,672,860 $ 2,898,683 Accrued liabilities 984,825 1,313,731 Other current liabilities - 5,441 Loan payable, related party 531,000 415,000 Convertible note, net of debt discount - current portion 2,000,000 2,285,423 Operating lease liability - current 24,137 63,334 Warrant liability 138,624 919,935 Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 5,346 Total current liabilities 7,351,446 7,906,893 Convertible notes, net of debt discount - 612,275 Derivative liability - 2,296,834 Operating lease liability - net of current portion - 156,469 Development agreement liability 1,285,000 1,285,000 Deferred tax liability 13,524,213 13,524,213 Total liabilities 22,160,659 25,781,684 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15) Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Series A preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 0 and 9,211,246 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Series B preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 787,754 shares authorized; 15,759 shares issued and outstanding as of both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Series C preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 1,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Series X preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 9,211,246 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 23,132,260 and 8,750,582 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 231 87 Additional paid-in capital 135,100,304 118,111,007 Accumulated deficit (52,430,904 ) (39,038,973 ) Total stockholders’ equity 82,669,631 79,072,121 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 104,830,290 $ 104,853,805



Scienture Holdings, Inc. formerly TRxADE HEALTH, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements Of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited)