Saptalis Pharmaceuticals Launches Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05% and Expands Product Portfolio

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saptalis Pharmaceuticals LLC today announced the commercial launch of Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%, available in 30- and 60-count single-use vials, reinforcing its commitment to expanding access to high-quality treatments.

Dry eye disease affects millions of patients worldwide. Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05% is a preservative-free, single-use formulation indicated to increase tear production and provides a convenient option for managing inflammation-associated tear deficiency.

In addition to Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Emulsion, Saptalis also announced the approval and launch of several other products across multiple therapeutic categories:

Tofacitinib Oral Solution, 1 mg/mL (240 mL) : Indicated for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis and related disorders.

: Indicated for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis and related disorders. Hydroxyzine HCl Oral Solution, USP 10 mg/5 mL (473 mL) : Indicated for the symptomatic relief of anxiety and tension, and for the management of pruritus due to allergic conditions.

: Indicated for the symptomatic relief of anxiety and tension, and for the management of pruritus due to allergic conditions. Chlorpromazine HCl Oral Concentrate, 30 mg/mL (120 mL) and 100 mg/mL (240 mL) : Indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia, psychotic disorders, and for the control of severe nausea and vomiting.

: Indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia, psychotic disorders, and for the control of severe nausea and vomiting. Desoximetasone Cream, USP 0.05% and 0.25% (15 g and 60 g) : Indicated for the relief of inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses.

: Indicated for the relief of inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses. Fluocinonide Topical Solution, USP 0.05% (20 mL and 60 mL): Indicated for the treatment of inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive scalp and skin conditions.

“With these launches, we continue to grow our generic business segment with U.S.-based manufacturing, while maintaining our primary focus on advancing our pipeline of innovative branded therapies addressing unmet medical needs,” said Polireddy Dondeti, President and CEO of Saptalis Pharmaceuticals LLC.

These additions strengthen Saptalis’ portfolio of liquid and semi-solid dosage forms across ophthalmology, dermatology, psychiatry, and allergy-related therapeutic areas.

All products are available by prescription and should be used under the supervision of a licensed healthcare provider.

For full prescribing information, please visit www.saptalis.com or contact info@saptalis.com.

About Saptalis Pharmaceuticals

Saptalis Pharmaceuticals LLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of generic and specialty brand products, with a focus on liquid and semi-solid dosage forms. Headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, Saptalis operates R&D laboratories and a commercial manufacturing facility compliant with U.S. FDA cGMP standards.

Website: www.saptalis.com

Peruvemba Satish

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Commercial Officer

(631) 231-2751

info@saptalis.com