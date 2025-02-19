Reverb Therapeutics Raises USD $12 Million Seed Round Financing to Harness Cytokine Signaling With its Amplify•R™ Platform

First-in-class antibody-based platform enables precision modulation of endogenous cytokines to amplify their therapeutic potential

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--Reverb Therapeutics, a leader in harnessing the natural immune system and cytokine signaling to treat life-threatening diseases, announced it has closed a USD $12 Million financing led by founding investor Amplitude Ventures. Other participants in the round include the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation's venture philanthropy arm, the Myeloma Investment Fund, KdT Ventures, Finchley Healthcare Ventures, InBC Investment Corp. (InBC), and Seido Capital.





Reverb’s novel Amplify•R™ platform combines bispecific antibody engineering with data-driven modelling of antibody interactions to modulate the actions of endogenous cytokines and redirect them to tissues of interest. This approach avoids the hurdles that have blocked other attempts to enlist cytokines to treat disease, which include systemic toxicity, immunogenicity, and manufacturing issues. Reverb’s initial focus is on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

In vivo preclinical studies have established proof-of-concept for the Amplify•R™ platform’s ability to redirect endogenous cytokines and shrink tumors. The data supports a growing body of evidence for the potency of bispecific antibodies redirecting cytokines to PD-1-positive cells. Reverb’s lead AMP01 program blocks PD-1 while delivering endogenous IL-15, a key protein that expands and activates cytotoxic T cells.

“We are excited to have the backing of this standout group of investors as we advance the Amplify•R platform,” said David de Graaf, Ph.D., CEO of Reverb Therapeutics. “The Amplify•R platform has broad potential across many cytokines. With this funding, we will take our lead IL-15 bispecific program to the candidate stage and will develop additional bispecific programs spanning other cytokines and additional cellular targets.”

“Since its launch, Reverb has made significant progress in demonstrating the superiority of the Amplify•R platform,” said Bharat Srinivasa, Ph.D., principal at Amplitude Ventures. “The preclinical data generated to date are extremely exciting and we believe that the Amplify•R platform will enable Reverb to succeed where many attempts using exogenous cytokines ran into insurmountable obstacles.”

With the financing complete, Reverb welcomes two new members to its board of directors:

Maude Tessier, Ph.D., is a longtime biopharma executive, two-time chief business officer and an experienced company builder

Stephan Kontos, Ph.D., a biotech executive and entrepreneur, chairs the scientific advisory board at Anokion.

About Reverb Therapeutics

Based in Vancouver, Reverb Therapeutics is focused on expanding the therapeutic window of cytokines by harnessing the body’s own endogenous cytokines and amplifying their activity in a tissue-specific manner, leading to profound disease-modifying effects. By modulating the effects of endogenous cytokines, Reverb’s Amplify•R™ platform avoids the systemic toxicity and immunogenicity normally associated with cytokine treatments. Reverb’s bispecific antibodies amplify and redirect cytokines to tissues of interest, with potential to generate powerful medicines for cancer, autoimmune conditions, and other diseases. Elements of Amplify•R™ antibodies are reusable, allowing Reverb to rapidly scale its pipeline across multiple disease areas. Learn more about opportunities to work with Reverb by contacting info@reverbtx.com or visiting our website.

About Amplitude Ventures

Amplitude Ventures is a full-stack venture capital firm using a unique growth model to build breakout companies based on groundbreaking technology and with world-class management teams. With more than $500 million in assets under management, Amplitude applies its proven, evidence-based approach to investing in leading precision medicine companies.

