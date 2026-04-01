Resverlogix Corp. Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") is providing an update on the management cease trade order ("MCTO") application it made to the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The application remains under review, and no decision has yet been made by the ASC. The Company announced on March 17, 2026 (the "Original Announcement") that it had been advised by its external auditor (the "Auditor") that the Auditor anticipated being unable to complete its audit of the ‎annual financial statements by March 31, 2026. Consequently, Resverlogix will default on the prescribed deadline of March 31, 2026 (the "Default") for filing its annual audited financial statements, annual information form, and management discussion & analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, ‎as required by section 4.2 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure ‎‎Obligations ("NI 51-102") and certification of the annual filings (collectively, the "Annual Filings").The Default resulted from unavoidable delays on the part of the Company in beginning the audit process. The Company worked with the Auditor to overcome these initial delays and assign additional resources to the audit. The Company and the Auditor continue to work diligently to complete the Annual Filings as soon as possible. The Company expects, but cannot assure, that the audit and the Annual Filings will be completed by April 10, 2026, and will issue a news release once the Annual Filings have been filed.‎The ASC may grant the application and issue the MCTO or it may impose an issuer cease trade order. Should the MCTO be granted, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer will be prohibited from all trading in the securities of the Company until such time as the Annual Filings are filed and the general investing public will continue to be able to trade freely in the Company's listed common shares during the term the MCTO is in effect.The Company confirms that since the date of the Original Announcement other than as described above, there has been no material change to the information set out in the Original Announcement that has not been generally disclosed. In addition, (i) the Company is satisfying and confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports, in the form of news releases, for so long as the Company remains in default with the Annual Filings; (ii) the Company does not have any information at this time regarding any anticipated specified default subsequent to the default in filing the Annual Filings; (iii) the Company confirms that, as of the date of this news release, that the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.Until the ‎Company has filed the Annual Filings, members of the Company's management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out.Founded in 2001, Resverlogix is a Calgary based late-stage biotechnology company, and a world leader in epigenetics, with the goal of developing first-in-class therapies for the benefit of patients with chronic disease.Resverlogix is developing a new class of epigenetic therapies designed to regulate the expression of disease-causing genes. We aim to improve patients' lives by restoring biological functions — altered by serious illnesses such as cardiovascular disease — back to a healthier state.The Company's clinical program is focused on evaluating the lead epigenetic candidate apabetalone for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, associated comorbidities, and post COVID-19 conditions.Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RVX).Follow us on:Investor RelationsEmail:Phone: 403-254-9252To view the source version of this press release, please visit