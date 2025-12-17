Restart Life Announces Food Technology and Research Studies

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("" or the "") is pleased to provide an update regarding its previously disclosed intention to fund food-related research initiatives (the "") in support of its expanding portfolio of consumer health and wellness products.The Company is now in a position to allocate capital toward the Research Initiatives and expects to narrow the selection of its preferred research partners. Restart anticipates that initial Research Initiatives may, over time, progress into more advanced and continuous research programs intended to enhance product formulation, functional performance, and overall quality. The Company expects to provide additional updates as these initiatives advance and as research parameters are further defined.Restart Life Sciences has recently introduced and further developed several consumer health brands, including BrainQ™, a functional product platform formulated with natural ingredients commonly associated with cognitive support, and BrainBalls™, a nutrient-dense snack designed to support daily brain wellness. These brands reflect the Company's broader strategic focus on delivering accessible, science-informed products within the health and wellness category.As part of this strategy, Restart intends to establish a structured scientific framework in connection with the Research Initiatives to support ingredient assessment, formulation performance analysis, and future product development across its portfolio.The planned Research Initiatives are intended to generate scientifically grounded insights to support the ongoing evolution of Restart's functional wellness products. Areas of investigation may include exploratory assessments of ingredient quality, formulation integrity, and overall functional performance, including general stability considerations across varying environmental conditions.In addition, research activities may examine ingredient behavior within different formulation matrices to identify trends that could inform future optimization efforts. Such work may include evaluations of sensory attributes, nutrient retention, and potential degradation pathways, as well as the identification of opportunities to refine ingredient compositions or enhance functional characteristics.Where appropriate, preliminary considerations related to bioavailability and the functional potential of select active components may also be explored, either through the Company's primary research partners or in collaboration with additional third-party specialists. The resulting insights are expected to inform product refinement, innovation initiatives, and longer-term research and development strategies.Potential outputs from these initiatives may include high-level scientific observations, technical assessments, and advisory recommendations designed to support ongoing product development, quality assurance, and continuous improvement efforts.Restart Life Sciences believes that a disciplined, research-oriented approach will be instrumental in strengthening its ability to deliver high-quality, effective health and wellness products over the long term. The Company remains committed to building a scalable and cost-efficient scientific foundation that supports innovation while aligning with its current stage of growth and capital resources.Restart Life Sciences would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company advances its mission and continues to execute on its strategy.Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website atThis news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, the Company's allocation of capital toward Research Initiatives, statements relating to the Research Initiatives, including research activities, anticipated scope and results, and timelines thereto; the timing for the Company to provide further details of its Research Initiatives, the Company's intention to establish a scientific framework relating to its product portfolio, expected benefits of the results of the Research Initiatives, and statements relating to the Company's future outlook.These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with research work; the risk that the anticipated results of the Research Initiatives may not be fully realized or take longer to realize than expected; market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will have available working capital to fund the Research Initiatives; and the current and future social, economic and political conditions.Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available atNeither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Steve LoutskouChief Executive Officer, Restart Life Sciences Corp.Tel: +1 (778) 819-0244Email:To view the source version of this press release, please visit